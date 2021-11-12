The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.54 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.44 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4694 levels. The USDINR slipped on account of strong gains in domestic and Asian equity indices, which rose tracking sharp gains in US stocks. However, losses in the pair were limited as the dollar index moved near 15-month highs against major currencies because investors expected the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected after data showed that US consumer prices rose to a near 31-year high in October.
Most Asian currencies gained marginally today tracking equity markets that rebounded after a sharp fall on Thursday. Eurozone industrial production dipped by less than expected in September, data showed, leaving it higher than anticipated year-on-year due to a surge in output of non-durable consumer goods. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.2% month-on-month in September for a 5.2% year-on-year increase.
Japan’s economy continues to sputter and is expected to have shrunk for the fifth quarter in two years as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida puts the finishing touches on a stimulus package aimed at shoring up the recovery. Oil prices fell, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to gain on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold remains depressed near $1,850, inflation fears to limit losses Premium
Gold edged lower on Friday and snapped six days of the winning streak to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations seemed to be the only factor that prompted some profit-taking.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.