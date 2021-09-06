Watch this week

September 8 / National Bank of Poland to remain on hold

We expect the National Bank of Poland to keep the target rate unchanged at 0.1% at this week’s meeting. Although inflation surged to a two-decade high in August (at 5.4% y/y) and will likely stay outside the central bank’s tolerance band throughout 1H22, the central bank remains hesitant to start policy normalization. In the latest interview, Governor Glapinski said that, given the nature of the current shock and factors behind the recent surge in inflation as well as uncertainty about the pandemic and growth outlook , ‘tightening of monetary policy would be very risky’. The governor added that there is no point in speculating about the pace of rate hikes and normalization of monetary policy. In his view, the most important factors are economic growth and the labor market situation next year and its impact on inflation. Furthermore, Glapinski reiterated that the central bank is ready to react if the inflation increase turns out to be permanent. Following the surprise in August headline inflation, other central bank officials expressed their opinion. MPC member Zyzynski said that ‘until the end of the year, there will be no changes in interest rates in Poland’. On the other hand, MPC member Gatnar said he will again vote in favor of a 15bp hike; such a motion has already been put forward at the last two meetings, but did not gather a majority.

All in all, we continue to think that the NBP will deliver a 15bp hike in November following the release of the new inflation and growth projection. However, a postponement of the first hike into 1Q22 cannot be ruled out, given recent softer real economy data from Poland as well as from the major economies. Weaker non-farm payrolls for August in the US could possibly delay the discussion about the tapering of asset purchases by the Fed and thus affect the NBP monetary policy outlook. In the latest interview, Governor Glapinski said that the NBP’s reaction to the current inflation shock is similar to that of the Fed. Therefore, any delay in the Fed’s policy normalization could affect their decision.

Last week’s highlights

Flash estimate of 2Q21 GDP growth has been revised marginally up by 0.2pp to 11.1% y/y (2.1% q/q s.a). Following better than expected economic performance in 1H21, we revised our FY21 growth forecast up by 0.5pp to 5.3% and FY22 forecast up by 0.2pp to 5.6%.

Inflation surged in August, as it jumped to 20-year high at 5.4% y/y.

Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.0 in August.

