MPC meetings should not bring any material change in monetary policy setup. We expect the key rate to remain unchanged at 0.1%. The new projection should show a visibly higher inflation path this year. The first policy normalization step could take place at the earliest in 4Q21.

Watch this week

July 8 – Central bank to keep rates unchanged

At the last MPC meeting before the summer break, we do not expect any change in monetary policy setup and the key rate will most likely remain unchanged at 0.1%. Moreover, the central bank will present the main findings of the new inflation and growth projection; the full report is due on July 12. The new forecast should show a visibly higher inflation trajectory compared to the March figures, while GDP growth could remain broadly unchanged or be revised only marginally. Within the March projection, the National Bank of Poland saw inflation at 3.6% this and next year, while growth was expected at 5.3% and 6.9% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In our view, the November projection will be crucial for the monetary policy outlook in Poland. If both headline and core inflation remain persistently outside of the tolerance band, the central bank will react. In an interview with the FT, Governor Glapinski reiterated that, if in the coming quarters we see demand-driven inflation, the NBP will react. The governor thinks that this could happen no earlier than in autumn this year or only in mid-2022.

Thus, we expect the first 15bp interest rate hike at the earliest in November 2021. However, June inflation (at 4.4% y/y), which came in below market expectations, could delay the start of policy normalization to 1Q22 or even 2Q22. Moreover, the NBP will continue asset purchases in July and hold one QE tender on July 16. Following the MPC meeting, Governor Glapinski is scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday, July 9.

Last week’s highlights

Inflation eased more than expected in June as flash CPI arrived at 4.4% y/y (down from 4.7% y/y in May).

PMI surged to a record high in June and arrived at 59.4 (up from 57.2 in May).

MPC member Zubelewicz said that, in order to stabilize inflation around the target, the key rate should be somewhere around 2.5%.

Governor Glapinski said that there is nothing ‘worrying’ about current inflation, as it is transitory and driven by external factors. He added that, if those factors are subtracted from the current headline figure, inflation would land close to 2.5%.

Market developments

Bond market drivers – 10Y yield down on lower CPI

Following the publication of flash inflation for June, which came in below market expectations and supports the dovish stance of the central bank, the long end of the Polish curve went down by almost 20bp. Stronger than expected easing of inflation in June could thus delay the start of policy normalization in Poland. Nevertheless, the markets are pricing in a 10-15bp hike by the end of the year. The drop on the long end was likely amplified by core market development, where the 10Y German Bund decreased by 7bp over the course of the week. However, by the end of the week, the 10Y Polish yield went up by almost 10bp to around 1.7%. As a result, the spread against the 10Y Bund was quite volatile and dropped from 200bp to slightly above 180bp and came back to just below 200bp by the end of the week. Separately, the Polish MinFin announced the bond supply for 3Q21 and the auction calendar for July. Supply should reach PLN 3-14bn in 3Q21. The MinFin plans to hold 1-2 regular auctions and 3-4 switch auctions. State development bank BGK will hold two auctions this month (July 14 and July 28). Moreover, BGK increased this year’s planned supply from PLN 6.5bn to PLN 39.7bn. So far this year BGK issued COVID-19 papers worth around PLN 25bn, while since the start of the pandemic the issuance reached PLN 125bn (5% of GDP). Last but not least, the NBP will hold a QE tender on July 16.

FX market drivers – EUR/PLN stayed on the weaker side of 4.50

Over the course of the week, global concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were positive for the US dollar, which strengthened and moved below 1.19 vs. the EUR. The zloty somewhat depreciated, but overall remained locked in a narrow range between 4.50-4.52 vs. the EUR. Although the publication of flash inflation for June could delay the start of policy normalization, the zloty did not weaken considerably afterward. In the coming weeks, we expect the zloty to slightly strengthen, with more visible appreciation in 4Q21 in line with the first interest rate hike. We see the EURPLN at 4.45 by year-end.

Download The Full Weekly Focus Poland