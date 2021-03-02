The currency market may soon be split between central banks who will tolerate higher borrowing rates and those who won't. The Australian dollar was the top performer on Monday while the Swiss franc lagged. Watch out for comments from Brainard in the day ahead.
The ECB's Villeroy had the clearest response yet to the turmoil in the bond market. He said much of the recent rise in yields is unwarranted and that the ECB must react against it.
Those comments helped to lower eurozone sovereign yields after they earlier ticked higher on soft PEPP buying. An ECB spokesman was forced to explain that drop in QE to 12B from 17B as a technical move rather a policy signal.
The Villeroy comments also helped to spur risk assets but some of that move unwound when the Fed's Barkin took a different approach. He said that much of the recent rise in yields “seems to be” vaccine and economic optimism and called it “a natural reaction.”
Rates hit session highs after that and helped to lift USD/JPY. However the moves were largely contained to bonds and the equity market ignored yields and soared higher.
Ultimately, the tension will need a resolution and we need a response from a core FOMC member or Powell himself before the market can really run. Brainard speaks on the economic outlook at 1800 GMT and as one of the biggest FOMC doves, she is most-likely to lean against higher yields. If so, it will validate the rebounds in equities and the bounce in commodity currencies. If not – particularly if she sends a similar message to Barkin – the we could see more of the kind of turmoil we saw last week.
That kind of commentary would also put the Fed at odds with the ECB, RBA and others, who are fighting higher rates. It should help to lift the dollar against that duo and more.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reclaims 0.7800 level ahead of Aussie Q4 GDP numbers
AUD/USD has broken back above 0.7300 ahead of the release of the crucial Q4 Australia 2020 GDP update. AUD has outperformed most of its G10 rivals on Tuesday in wake of a more optimistic RBA.
USD/JPY retreats from 106.95, retains its bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair eased just modestly from fresh 2021 high, despite lower US Treasury yields and mixed US equities. Additional gains likely in the near-term.
Gold stays on the front-foot towards $1,750 amid mixed clues
Gold extends corrective pullback from 8.5-month low to refresh weekly high. The yellow metal stretches the bounce off the lowest since June 2020 to the weekly high near $1,740 before recently catching a breather.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).