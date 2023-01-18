Notes/Observations

-Euro Zone Dec Final CPI un-revised and continued to move off cycle highs but sticky core readings remain.

-BOJ left policy unchanged with dovish undertones, giving boost to bonds and weakness in JPY. Post rate decision comments from Gov Kuroda bounced JPY off lows as he would not deny there was a possibility of a change in the future. Volatile session for Japan assets in general.

-ECB’s Villeroy refuted reports that Council was looking to downshift pace of rate hike in March. Expressed support for 50bps despite reports yesterday of 25bps going forward.

-UK Dec CPI in line with estimates but remains in double-digits as country battles widespread industrial action among public sector workers.

-Multitude of speakers due to Davos, Switzerland event with theme of push for climate funding and further confidence in Euro Zone averting a recession (at least a deep recession).

-Asia closed higher with Nikkei225 outperforming at +2.5%. EU indices are mixed to flat. US futures are mixed to flat also. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.4%; Commodity: Brent +1.4%, WTI +1.7%, TTF -0.2%; Crypto: BTC +0.3%, ETH +0.8%.

Asia

- BOJ Policy Decision kept interest rates and asset purchases unchanged (as expected). No change to Yield Control or its tolerance band.

- BOJ Quarterly Outlook for the Economy and Prices raised the inflation forecast but expected to stay below target at end of horizon period.

- Japan Nov Core Machine Orders M/M: -8.3% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -3.7% v +1.8%e [largest y/y decline since early 2021].

Europe

- ECB said to consider downshifting to 25 bps hike in March following a 50 bps hike in Feb.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) said to plan slimmed-down budget with no tax cuts (**Note: Spring Budget 2023 will take place on Wed, Mar 15th).

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.17% at 457.24, FTSE +0.11% at 7,859.72, DAX -0.08% at 15,175.63, CAC-40 +0.13% at 7,086.71, IBEX 35 +0.65% at 8,947.88, FTSE MIB +0.11% at 26,010.00, SMI -0.04% at 11,397.40, S&P 500 Futures +0.08%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed with a modest bias to the upside but failed to consolidate direction through the early part of the session; sectors trending into the green include technology and consumer discretionary; sectors trending lower include materials and real estate; Euronav files for arbitration following Frontline’s merger termination; Saudi Aramco acquires Motiva to launch Trading Americas; reportedly ING looking to acquire IDBI Bank in India; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include PNC Financial Services, JB Hunt, Charles Schwab and Discover.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway [TKWY.NL] +14.0% (reports Q4 orders), Richemont [CFR.CH] +2.0% (reports Q3), Burberry [BRBY.UK] +1.5% (trading update), Currys [CURY.UK] +8.5% (10-Week trading update).

- Utilities: Encavis [ECV.DE] -4.5% (analyst action - cut to underweight at Barclays).

- Financials: HomeToGo [HTG.DE] +7.0% (FY22 trading update - affirms FY22 guidance).

- Healthcare: Grifols [GRF.ES] +2.5% (analyst action - raised to buy at Jefferies).

- Industrials: Antofagasta [ANTO.UK] +2% (production), BASF [BAS.DE] -1% (prelim FY22 - post close).

- Materials: Arcelormittal [MT.NL] -1.0% (analyst action - cut to sell at UBS).

- Telecom: Pearson [PSON.UK] +1% (trading update).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) reiterated that region should avoid a recession this year and that inflation to peak in H1. Saw inflation back at target by 2025. Did not see the risk of an interest rate overshoot. he 50bps guidance remained valid and was too early to speculate on March decisions.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference reiterated stance that would continue easing until sustainable price target was achieved. Would not hesitate to add easing if necessary. Reiterated no need to widen yield tolerance range further and that YCC WAs fully sustainable. He did not deny there was a possibility of a change in the future (**Reminder: his terms ends in April).

- IMF Dep Managing Dir Gopinath (chief economist) noted that its upcoming WEO forecasts would be similar to prior global update. Saw 2023 as a tough year but global growth to improve in H2 and into 202. Believed headline inflation has peaked while services inflation may trend higher.

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) noted that the danger if no time limit was placed on cost-of-living financial aid and stressed that poor phasing of support measures could stoke inflation.

- Czech Central Bank's Holub (chief economist stated that would increase rates slightly; Inflation seen dropping to single digits in H2 2023.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov reiterated stance that talks with Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy were not possible as it did not see any serious proposal.

- Poland PM Morawieck stated that EU needed more sanctions on Russia; Expected new sanctions in Feb.

- Treasury Sec Yellen commented from Zurich and saw pressing need to communicate closely with China . Both countries needed to discuss macro and financial conditions. Any misunderstandings must not worsen US-China relationship (**Reminder: Yellen met with China Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich).

- IEA Monthly Oil Report cut the 2022 global oil demand growth from 2.3M bpd to 2.2M bpd while raising the 2023 global oil demand growth from 1.7M bpd to 1.9M bpd.

Currencies/fixed income

- Euro at session highs after ECB's Villeroy refuted speculation that ECB would downshift the pace of rate hikes in March.

- USD/JPY popped higher during the Asian session after BOJ failed to further relax its yield curve control policy.. The pair moved off its highest level during the BOJ post rate decision press conference after Gov Kuroda did not deny there was a possibility of a change in the future (**Reminder: his terms ends in April). Dealer also noted that BOJ's staff forecasts were expecting higher inflation towards the target thus leading to expectations of tightening further down the road.

Economic data

- (UK) Dec CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 10.5% v 10.5%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.2%e; CPIH Y/Y: 9.2% v 9.2%e.

- (UK) Dec RPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 13.4% v 13.6%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage Interest Payments) Y/Y: 12.9% v 13.0%e; Retail Price Index: 360.4 v 360.9e.

- (EU) EU27 Dec New Car Registrations: 12.8% v 16.3% prior (5th straight monthly rise).

- (TW) Taiwan Q4 Advance GDP Y/Y: -0.9% v 1.2%e; Overall 2022 GDP Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.9%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Dec CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.3%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Dec CPI Core M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.9% v 5.1%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.7%e.

- (IT) Italy Nov Total Trade Balance: +€1.5B v -€2.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€0.4B v +€0.2B prior.

- (UK) Nov ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 10.3% v 10.3%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Dec Final CPI Y/Y: 9.2% v 9.2% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.2% advance; CPI M/M: -0.4% v -0.3% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone Nov Construction Output M/M: -0.8% v +1.0% prior; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.9% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR300B vs. INR300B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK1.27B in 2024 and 2034 DGB Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2028 and 2033 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Nov Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 9.8% prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Dec Retail Sales M/M: 0.7%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: -1.0%e v -0.6% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Bills.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sells OFZ Bonds (3 tranches).

- 06:00 (EU) European Union to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jan 13th: No est v +1.2% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Advance Retail Sales M/M: -0.9%e v -0.6% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: -0.5%e v -0.2% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): -0.2%e v -0.2% prior; Retail Sales (control group): -0.4%e v -0.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec PPI Final Demand M/M: -0.1%e v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.8%e v 7.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.1%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 6.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Dec PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.6%e v 4.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan New York Fed Services Business Activity: No est v -17.6 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Industrial Product Price M/M: No est v -0.4% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: No est v -0.8% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Bostic.

- 09:15 (US) Dec Industrial Production M/M: -0.1%e v -0.2% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.6%e v 79.7% prior; Manufacturing Production: -0.2%e v -0.6% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Nov Business Inventories: 0.4%e v 0.3% prior- 10:00 (US) Jan NAHB Housing Market Index: 31e v 31 prior- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 3.7%e v 4.6% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 3 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bond Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Beige Book.

- 14:00 (US) Fed’s Harker.

- 16:00 (US) Nov Net Long-Term TIC Flows: No est v $67.8B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $179.9B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Food Prices M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 17:00 (US) Fed’s Logan.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Dec Trade Balance: -¥1.670Te v -¥2.027T prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥1.615Te v -¥1.732T prior; Exports Y/Y: 10.6%e v 20.0% v prior; Imports Y/Y: 22.6%e v 30.3% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Jan Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Dec RICS Housing Balance: -30%e v -25% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Dec Employment Change: +25.0Ke v +64.0K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.4%e v 3.4% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v 34.2K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v 29.8K prior; Participation Rate: 66.8%e v 66.8% prior.

- 20:00 (CN) China Dec Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.37% prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 59.7% prior.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds.