Three central banks will have their meetings in the next few days, starting with the Romanian one on Wednesday, which should keep its key rate unchanged at 1.25%. Apart from that, the NBR may provide hints on regular deposit-taking open market operations. Thursday’s meetings of the Polish and Serbian central banks are unlikely to bring many changes, leaving the key rates untouched at 0.1% and 1%, respectively. The Polish central bank could consider some tightening steps in 4Q21, though. However, recent stronger-than-expected easing of inflation could delay policy normalization to 1Q22 or even 2Q22. Hungary will join the list of CEE inflation releases for June. Its headline CPI rate may have remained just above 5% y/y before the slowdown expected in July. May retail sales will be published in Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Czechia. Base effects were still at play, though less so than in April. Coupled with the easing of restrictions, partial release of the pent-up demand, and generally a more positive consumer sentiment, we may expect retail trade growth between 4.3% y/y in Hungary and as much as 20.1% y/y in Romania. May industrial production data was still affected by last year’s low base. Thus, strong double-digit growth rates are expected even in the presence of some supply-side issues. Slovenian industry likely expanded by 13% year-over-year in May, whereas Hungarian industrial production growth is expected at 36.5% y/y. Slovak and Czech industrial production prints likely reached 32% y/y and 33.4% y/y, respectively.

CEE recovery index

At the end of June, the CEE Recovery Index marginally dropped compared to the previous week, but still points to ongoing strong recovery. Mobility trends somewhat decelerated after the positive development seen in previous weeks. Mobility to grocery and retail stores dropped marginally. The beginning of the holiday season was reflected in lower mobility to the workplace at the end of June. Moreover, air pollution slightly declined, having a dampening effect on the overall Recovery Index. All in all, although mobility trends experienced a slight drop, the CEE Recovery Index showed solid prints, in accordance with the ongoing economic recovery.

FX market developments

At the break of 2Q21 and 3Q21, growing market concerns about the spread of the Delta strain of coronavirus supported the US dollar, which appreciated and moved below 1.19 vs. the EUR. The US labor market report for June published at the end of the week brought somewhat mixed signals for investors, as the unemployment rate did not drop as expected, while non-farm payrolls came in above the consensus. Nevertheless, CEE currencies weakened over the course of the week. Given the inclusion of some of the Serbian bonds in the JP Morgan Global EM Index, market liquidity increased, resulting in central bank interventions on the FX market. The EURRSD is holding steady slightly below the 117.6 marks. According to Croatian central bank Governor Vujic, Croatia will satisfy the required pace of lowering public debt levels and thus is prepared to enter EA at the beginning of 2023. We continue to think that EA accession could happen either in 2023 or 2024.

Bond market developments

Last week, CEE government bonds followed the downward move of yields on major markets. The decline of yields was more pronounced on the PLGB curve (-15-20bp on 4Y-10Y), as the lower than expected inflation reading for June somewhat downplayed the urgency of the start of monetary tightening. As a result, the first-rate hike could be postponed by one quarter to 1Q22, compared to our initial call for 4Q21. A rather opposite move of yields was seen in Romania, where the yield curve moved up after the central bank mopped up the excess liquidity from the market. The inclusion of Serbia’s three dinar bonds (RSD 2026, 2028, 2032) in the JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified index as of last week pushed yields down by 30-40bp over the last 30 days, with most of the drop coming in the last couple of days. The inclusion comes as a result of the strengthening of the domestic macroeconomic environment in Serbia and years-long efforts to develop the local financial market. The weight of dinar bonds in GBI-EM Global Diversified equals 0.3%. Demand for government dinar bonds included in the index increased visibly in June; they were traded in 2x-3x higher volumes compared to the previous month.

Download The Full CEE Market Insights