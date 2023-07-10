This week, there is a central bank meeting in Serbia. We do not expect any change in the policy rate after the last meeting’s surprising hike to 6.25%. Apart from that, inflation numbers for June will be released in several countries, and we expect declines everywhere. Industrial output will be published in Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania. Although the market sentiment suggests a weak performance, in May, we saw positive surprises in Czechia and Hungary, as on a monthly basis industry increased in both countries. Finally, on Friday, after markets close, Fitch will publish its rating revision for Slovakia (A, outlook negative). We do not expect any changes as far as rating or outlook are concerned amid high political uncertainty and fiscal pressure.
FX market developments
The CEE currencies depreciated against the euro throughout the last week. The Hungarian forint lost roughly 3% vs. the euro and the EURHUF touched 385 on Friday amid the economic weakness (contracting retail sales and industrial output) as well as fiscal struggles. The Polish zloty and the Czech koruna weakened by roughly 0.5% against the euro. This week, the Serbian central bank is to hold a rate setting meeting; we do not expect any change in the policy rate after the surprising hike to 6.25% at the last meeting. Elsewhere in the region, expectations for monetary easing are beginning to dominate the market developments. Hungary already reduced the one-day deposit rate by 200 basis points while Poland and Czechia will most likely begin with interest rate cuts in autumn. In Poland, Governor Glapinski explicitly said that the first rate cut may be expected already in September.
Bond market developments
Sovereign bond yields went up globally about 25-30bp w/w last week, on a strong US labor market reading, which pushed the 10Y US Treasury yield above 4% last week. Among CEE markets, the strongest move could be seen in HGBs, where the 10Y yield jumped 40bp w/w and the very long end of the curve (15-20Y) 50-60bp w/w. In Romania, we expect the correction on the ROMGB market to continue, with 10Y yields to edge a little bit (40-50bp) higher by year-end. Serbia outlined its issuance schedule for 3Q with only three auctions planned. Given the constrained supply and still hefty demand for RSD papers, the yield drop could trigger further issuance at reasonable terms. This week, Romania, Poland and Czechia will issue bonds, while Slovenia and Hungary will focus on the issuance of various T-bills.
