Central banks have become more concerned about the inflation outlook. This is evident from key central bank meetings held over the past month. The transitory inflation narrative that has prevailed in 2021 is being increasingly challenged.

Indeed, fixed income markets have continued to question, not least, the ECB and the narrative that policy rates are not likely to be hiked in the foreseeable future. Markets are currently pricing the ECB’s key policy rate at almost 15bp higher than today by the end of 2022 and around 40bp higher by end-2023.

However, we still expect no rate hikes from the ECB for the next two years, although acknowledge an upside risk to our forecast. Furthermore, with inflation likely to be less ‘transitory’ than previously expected, markets will probably continue to price rate hikes into the curve, putting upside pressure on 2Y-5Y EUR swap rates as other major central banks such as the US central bank (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) begin to deliver rate hikes in 2022.

We continue to expect two rate hikes from the Fed in 2022 (September and December) but we also see upside risks to this forecast, with potentially earlier and more rate hikes than we are forecasting for 2022 and 2023.

We expect renewed upward pressure on long-term yields, with 10Y US Treasury yields set to hit 2% within the next 6-12 months. Higher yields, a steeper EUR money market curve and higher real yields will probably translate into higher long-term eurozone yields, and we continue to expect 10Y German Bund yields to edge up to 0.25% in 2022.

Central banks putting the transitory inflation narrative to rest

In the October issue of our Yield Outlook, 20 October, we focused on the short end of the yield curve and discussed why markets had begun to question central banks’, including the ECB’s, narrative of rate hikes being a very long way off.

BoE -" A question of time before rates will be hiked

While we do not usually write at length about the BoE, this autumn has seen the British repeatedly set the agenda for global fixed income markets. After BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in mid-October that the BoE would have to act to dampen inflationary pressures, we saw quite large movements on not only the UK market but also on global markets. Right after that, markets started pricing early rate hikes.

However, the BoE did not hike rates at its November meeting but chose to bide its time. Markets had probably slightly over interpreted ‘would have to act’. Nonetheless, the meeting left little doubt in our minds that the BoE is on course to hike rates. Indeed, we continue to expect BoE rate hikes in coming months, with the first likely to be delivered in December 2021 or February 2022. We expect a total of three hikes by the end of 2022, taking the Bank rate to 0.75% by the end of 2022. For more, please see UK Research: Bank of England Review: Unchanged but hikes are coming, 4 November.

