The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 76.14 levels and traded in the range of 75.84-76.16 with a downside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.91 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.9865 levels. The USDINR pair gave up gains as domestic and Asian equity indices tumbled and risk-off sentiment persisted following a surge in worldwide COVID-19 infections. Sentiment for the USDINR pair also rose due to a firm dollar index globally following hawkish comments from several US Federal Reserve officials.
Most Asian currencies fell, tracking a slump in domestic equity markets. However, later in the day, the pair lost the initial gains after the market participants were seen taking the opportunity to book profits over their long USDINR positions. China’s central bank cut a benchmark lending rate for the first time since April 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The People’s Bank of China lowered the one-year loan prime rate to 3.8%, down from 3.85%. The five-year loan prime rate remained unchanged from the prior month at 4.65%.
The cut comes as the central bank and government increase support for the economy and follows the PBoC’s decision earlier this month to cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, which freed up 1.2 trillion yuan of cheap long-term funding for banks. Oil prices slumped today as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions to combat its spread could hit fuel demand.
