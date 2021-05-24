US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 89.870.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 64.89.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 157.16.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Higher and trading at 4173.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1881.90. Gold is 52 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng exchange which is Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
Lack of Major economic news.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Gold were both trading down Friday morning and this usually reflects an Upside day. Whereas the Dow did gain 124 point, the S&P and the Nasdaq did not. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
On Thursday evening an immediate cease-fire was called to stop the fighting in Palestine. Whereas this usually calms the markets globally, it didn't do much for the US markets as they traded Mixed on Friday. The Dow gained 124 points nut the S&P dropped 3 and the Nasdaq lost 66. Today the only "economic" news reported is an FOMC member speaking so the markets will be left to it's own devices today. Time will tell how it all works out.
