A muted atmosphere prevails across stock markets this afternoon, while in commodities, oil prices have failed to hold earlier highs, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks begin second half in quiet form
“The first half of the year finished with most indices heading higher. The bullish atmosphere from Friday has not carried over into the new week however, mainly thanks to the US holiday tomorrow. But EV stocks have been in focus following Tesla’s solid numbers, as investors push back into the sector on hopes of a continued recovery in delivery numbers. After the caution of the first half, a lot of investors will be looking to put their money to work, even if it comes after six months of solid gains.”
Oil price rally stumbles again
“The half-life of oil production cuts continues to get shorter. Today’s update from major oil-producing nations saw Saudi Arabia and others commit to holding production down, while Russia will make further cuts. But recession fears continue to trump everything else, and OPEC will need a much bigger cut in output if they are to get ahead of the continued weakening in demand.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
