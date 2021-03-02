We are seeing a cautious start to the markets after equities rallied back sharply yesterday as G10 Central Banks have shown their commitment to monetary support for the economic recovery. This should allow risk currencies to continue their trend higher after the wave of position reduction last week.

Higher yields and tighter monetary policy may become an issue for risk markets in the future but at this stage they are not overly concerned as the recovery is only just getting underway.

The real time for concern will come if inflation forces tighter policy prematurely but so far Central Bankers are not concerned about persistent inflation and we are yet to see it in the hard data. The market expects Powell to reaffirm this view when he speaks on Thursday which should allow for another leg higher in risk sentiment.

To express this view in trading terms we would look to be long growth currencies against funders EUR, CHF and JPY.

Given the slow roll out of vaccines in Europe, expect the recovery there to be slower and therefore policy to stay easy for longer making it a good funder currency. USD has been in a trend lower but the swift vaccine roll-out there and fiscal stimulus is now putting upward pressure on yields. Despite the large dual deficits, the US economy can still outperform and therefore lead to USD higher, especially with the market still short USD.

Looking at the recent commentary and data the RBNZ joining other G10 central banks in trying to talk down the rise in yields. RBNZ Governor Orr said that they can cut the cash rate further or increase weekly bond purchases if needed. The RBA is unchanged at 0.10%. Stronger manufacturing PMI’s across Eurozone, UK and US yesterday. US ISM Manufacturing came in at 60.8.

UK budget due tomorrow is expected to show fiscal tightening to come in UK. This could disappoint GBP longs as it could lead to reassessment of UK growth expectations. Finally, we have the US NFP on Friday.

Our overview and outlook of the key trading pairs and indices is as follows

EURUSD – The euro keeps losing ground amid a stronger USD and a disappointing German Retail Sales data. The single currency bulls are starting to lose control, as the bears are currently challenging the 1.20 psychological support. If that level is taken out, then price will likely revisit 1.1950 during today’s session.

GBPUSD – The Cable has fallen below 1.39 as speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards. This corrective decline could extend to our key support level at 1.3850 if the USD and bond yields keep getting stronger today.

USDJPY – Failing to challenge the ¥107 figure may trigger a pullback to retest the ¥106.70 support level today as the RSI indicator appears to be turning south on the hourly chart, after Japan’s jobless rate improved to +2.9% in January from +3% in December helping push the Japanese Yen higher. However, the 50-period moving average has so far been acting as strong support and thus a bullish continuation is expected for the USD/JPY currency pair, as US dollar demand overshadows the decline in US Treasury yields.

FTSE 100 – Stocks in London are set to pull back slightly this morning after a strong rally yesterday that saw the FTSE100 index rise more than 100 points from our support level at 6490 to almost reach our resistance at 6620. A study from Public Health England showing a single shot of the Pfizer or Oxford vaccine dramatically decreases chances of developing symptomatic Covid-19 may help lift stocks today for a possible retest of the 6620-resistance level ahead of UK budget due tomorrow.

DOW JONES – The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded up nearly 2% yesterday hitting our target at 31400 and crossing the 200-period moving average at one point, as Apple, Microsoft, and Visa led the surge higher. Before the stock market open today however, Dow futures are dropping slightly as the long-term uptrend comes under pressure following last week’s selloff below key support lines as investors continue to debate whether stocks are over-valued or not.

DAX 30 – The Dax-30 hit our resistance target at 14000 yesterday as lower bond yields combined with stimulus hopes from the US boosted sentiment. But a few moments ago, Germany retail sales data came out showing a poor reading of -4.5% as lockdowns start to weigh more heavily on consumption activity. The data calendar still has German unemployment figures at 0855 GMT and eurozone inflation data at 1000 GMT.

GOLD – 5th consecutive close in the red for Gold, ending yesterday’s session below $1730, on the back of a stronger greenback and better than expected Manufacturing PMIs across the Eurozone, UK, with US data coming in at 60.8 vs. a previous of 58.70. Global virus cases increased this month for the first time in two months as Dr. Fauci watches New York Covid variant closely. Technically, $1710 support level should hold for an indication of building bullish momentum.

USOIL – WTI Crude oil dropped by more than 2% in yesterday’s session as investors unwound long positions ahead of Thursday’s highly awaited OPEC+ meeting. Russia’s production quota in March have increased by 65Kbpd, while all eyes remain on Saudi Arabia’s decision on its unilateral 1Mbpd cut. API inventories expected out of the US today with last week’s change standing at 1.026 Mb. Technically, a close above $60 resistance level is needed to favour further upside with 20 period SMA and $61 as closest resistance targets.