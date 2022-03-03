Asia Market Update: Cautious equity gains generally seen in Asia after Wall St. moved higher; Markets are awaiting the Russia/Ukraine talks, Fed’s Powell has also been a focal point; Oil FUTs continue to surge
General trend
- USD trades generally firmer after Powell.
- UST yields decline in Asia after prior rise.
- MSCI and FTSE Russell took action related to Russian securities.
- When will the Moscow Exchange resume equity trading?
- China Feb Caixin Services PMI missed ests [slowest expansion in 6 months].
- Australia Jan Building Approvals declined much more than expected.
- Energy cos. continue to be supported by higher oil prices.
- US equity FUTS have traded roughly flat.
- Nikkei 225 has remained modestly higher; Exporters gain after the recent rise in USD/JPY; Financials tracked the rebound on Wall St.; Topix Marine Transportation index rallies with the focus on Russia/Ukraine.
- S&P ASX 200 pared advance and ended modestly higher [Energy and Resources indices outperformed].
- Hang Seng has remained modestly higher; Casino cos. rise on speculation that China might revise its approach for dealing with COVID.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher; Property index rose >3% after comments from the CBIRC [China banking and insurance regulator]; Mainland Property Index also rose in HK.
- South Korea Fin Min Hong: To hold meeting on Fri, Mar 4th to review inflation.
- China’s annual National People’s Congress (NPC) is in focus [scheduled to begin on Mar 5th (Sat)].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.8%.
- (AU) Australia Jan building approvals M/M: -27.9% V -3.0%E.
- (AU) Australia Jan Trade Balance (A$): 12.9B v 9.1Be.
- (AU) Australia Feb AIG Construction Index: 53.4 v 45.9 prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in Apr 2027 and May 2051 bonds.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.9%.
- (JP) Expected that Tokyo may increase tax fares due to increases in energy costs - press.
- 6502.JP Confirms Kioxia unit resolves production issues, affirms expectation for 3D flash memory shipments to be impacted.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥332.9B v +¥18.0B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥402.3B v -¥260.8B prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Nakagawa: Reiterates need to continue with easing persistently; Goal isn't simply 2.0% CPI.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will draw up strengthened measures on oil prices on Mar 3rd.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.8930% v 0.7880% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.12x v 3.45x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +1.0%.
- (KR) South Koria Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 1.2% V 1.1%E; Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.1%E; 2021 GDP Y/Y: 4.0% v 4.0%e (confirms 11 year high).
- (KR) South Korea presidential candidate Ahn confirms support of candidate Yoon ahead of March 9th election.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Lee Min: To strengthen FX liquidity management in financial companies; Some disruption in grain shipments form Ukraine.
- CPNG Reports Q4 -$0.23 v -$2.38 y/y, Rev $5.08B v $3.80B y/y.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (CN) China Feb CAIXIN PMI Services: 50.2 V 50.7E (Slowest expansion in 6 months); PMI Composite: 50.1 v 50.1 prior (6th consecutive month of expansion).
- (CN) China former SAFE Official Guan Tao: China expected to set 2022 GDP target in a range with wording of 5-5.5% or "above or around 5%" - China Business News.
- (HK) Hong Kong Feb PMI (Whole Economy): 42.9 v 48.9 prior (2nd straight contraction, Lowest since Apr 2020).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY190B v Net drain CNY190B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3016 v 6.3351 prior.
- (CN) China to double fuel surcharges for domestic flights, effective March 5th - US financial press.
- (CN) China PBOC: Reiterates stance to further 'enrich' macroprudential policy toolbox in 2022 (yesterday after the close).
- (CN) China Banking and Insurance Regulator (CBIRC) Guo: Real estate bubble curbed in 2021; Need strong measures for economy, but not massive stimulus (yesterday).
Other
- (PH) Philippines President Duterte ordered the Department of Energy to develop and implement its nuclear program as part of the nation’s energy plan.
North America
- TSLA CEO Musk: considering expanding California plant significantly [the specific plant was not initially specified] - press.
- AMZN Said that there is enough worker support for a union vote at a second warehouse in New York - press.
Europe
- (IR) IAEA Chief Grossi to visit Iran Saturday - Iran press.
- (US) Deputy National Security Adviser Singh: Biden administration looking at ways to reduce use of Russian oil.
- LOGN.CH Affirms FY22 Rev +2-5% y/y (cc); Adj Op $850-900M.
- (RU) Russia Central Bank imposes 30% commission for FX purchases by individuals on organized market - Press..
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng +0.5%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi +1.4%; Nikkei225 +0.7%; ASX 200 +0.5%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.0%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.1124-1.1091; JPY 115.72-115.44; AUD 0.7304-0.7276; NZD 0.6790-0.66762.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,925/oz; Crude Oil +3.3% at $114.25/brl; Copper +1.4% at $4.74/lb.
