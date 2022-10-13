Asia Market Update: Cautious and mixed session seen ahead of US CPI data; Corporate earnings also in focus [Fast Retailing, Taiwan Semi].

General trend

- Chinese property developers drop amid default concerns [CIFI Holdings].

- Qantas rises in Australia amid guidance.

- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Fast Retailing.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Singapore Monetary Policy decision due on Fri.

- China inflation data also due tomorrow.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include BlackRock, Walgreens, Fastenal, Delta Air, Domino’s Pizza.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.1%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Sept Food Prices M/M: +0.4% v 1.1% prior.

- (AU) Australia Oct consumer inflation expectation: 5.4% V 5.4% prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said to have experienced outage that impacted certain payment systems on Wed (Oct 12th) - press.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells total N$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2025, 2032, and 2041 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened flat.

- (JP) Japan Corporate survey: ~75% of companies say they cannot compensate for JPY falling below 145/USD; ~50% weak JPY will hurt profits.

- (JP) Japan Sept PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.7% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 8.9%e.

- (JP) Japan Sept Bank Lending Y/Y: 2.3% v 1.9% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.2% prior.

- (JP) IMF Salgado: Shortening BOJ Yield target is needed for sustainability; BOJ stimulus needed for sustainable inflation; Switching YCC target not a good idea currently.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates former FX comments; to take appropriate action, watching FX moves with strong sense of urgency.

- (JP) Fitch: Weaker Yen Impact Mixed for Japan Mega Banks.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Global economy discussed at G20; Reiterates excess FX moves can have negative effects; No specific level that would trigger intervention.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ will continue easing to hit inflation target of 2% in stable and sustainable manner.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.2%.

- (KR) North Korea state press: Confirms tested long-range cruise missile on Oct 12th; Test was for tactical nuclear weapons operation.

- (KR) South Korea Sept Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,059.9T v 1,060.8T prior (Largest decline since May 2021).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened -0.6%.

- (HK) Hong Kong net expected to remove frequent coronavirus tests for arrivals - SCMP.

- (CN) China Securities Times: Some local govts have bought properties or encouraged local state owned enterprises to purchase houses as part of efforts to prop up the real estate market.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1101 v 7.1103 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net drain CNY75B v Net drain CNY65B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong said to consider a cut for property taxes; HK Chief Executive Lee due to deliver policy speech later in Oct - Press.

Other

- Taiwan Semi 2330.TW: Said to have received 1-year license from US on China chip plant expansion - Nikkei.

North America

- (US) Fed's Bowman (voter): Need to keep rates restrictive level for some time; Slower rate hike path appropriate if inflation falls; Fully support 75bps rate hikes; Risks higher now than in years after 2008 crisis.

- (US) Former Fed Vice Chair Clarida said expects Fed rates to remain in the 4.5-5.0% range for 'long time' [current target rate is 3.00-3.25%] - US media interview.

- (US) Certain US Officials said to have expressed fear of Russia oil price caps failing - Press.

-(US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Oct 7th: -2.0% v -14.2% prior.

-(US) US Defense Sec Austin: We are increasingly posturing ourselves to support Ukraine’s defense needs for the challenging months and years ahead.

-(US) Sept PPI final demand M/M: 0.4% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 8.5% V 8.4%E; (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.3%e.

-(US) Reportedly White House considering ban on Russian aluminum - press.

-*(US) USDA world agricultural supply and demand estimates (WASDE) crop report: US Soybeans: 200 v 240e; Corn: 1,172 v 1,127e.

-(US) Association of American Railroads weekly rail traffic report for week ending Oct 8th: 494K total units, -2.4% y/y.

-*(US) Treasury's $32B 10-year note reopening draws 3.930% V 3.330% prior; BID-to-cover ratio: 2.34 V 2.37 prior and 2.44 over the last 8 reope.nings.

-(US) Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr: Banks should move with caution on crypto experimentation.

-*(US) FOMC Sept meeting minutes: Favored reaching restricted rates in near term and staying there as long as necessary; saw slowing the pace of hiking at some point; several member saw need to "calibrate" pace of further tightening.

Europe

- (UK) BOE buys £2.38B in APF Gilt purchase operation (vs £1.36B prior); Rejects £0M of offers.

- (EU) ECB policymakers said to near deal to modify TLTRO rules that could reduce potential banking profits by tens of billions; Decision may come at Oct 27th meeting - press.

- (UK) Sept RICS House Price Balance: 32% v 45%e (lowest since July 2020).

- (UK) Follow Up: UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarteng said to say BOE will be to blame if UK markets ‘slide’ next week – US financial press.

-(UK) Pensions Regulator Letter: DB pension schemes are not at risk of collapse due to rapid movements in Gilt yields.

-(UK) BOE Pill (chief economist): Still believe significant monetary policy response will be required in Nov meeting - published speech.

-(UK) PM Truss: The last thing we need is a general election; No plans to cut public spending - House of Commons comments.

-(IN) INDIA SEPT CPI Y/Y: 7.4% V 7.4%E (8th month above target).

-(EU) ECB Chief Lagarde: We are seeing a world with quite a lot of threats; Central banks need to cooperate with each other.

-(EU) ECB’s Knot (Netherlands, hawk): Need at least two more significant ECB rate hikes; Reiterates Council view that rates are way below neutral; must end accommodation phase.

-(UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Kwarteng: Had authorized increase in the BoE asset purchase facility by £100B to £966B to accommodate temporary Gilt purchase programme - press.

-(EU) EU Energy Chief Simson: Need to develop alternate benchmark for gas prices; Expect to be in place by the next heating season.

-(UK) BOE’s Mann (hawkish): UK labor market inactivity is a drag on the economy.

-(UK) UK companies reportedly are seeing some requests for loans from their pension funds - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.5%, ASX 200 flat , Hang Seng -1.2%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9722-0.9695 ; JPY 146.92-146.67 ; AUD 0.6290-0.6267 ;NZD 0.5621-0.5597.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,676/oz; Crude Oil flat at $87.28/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.4245/lb.