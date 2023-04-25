Most Asian equities flashed red on Tuesday, pressured by losses in Chinese shares as investors evaluated China’s re-opening story in the face of negative economic and geopolitical forces. European futures are pointing to a mixed open with market players guarded ahead of another event-heavy week for financial markets. Some of the largest companies in the world including the four Big Tech titans (Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon) will be reporting their results this week. If the corporate earnings paint an overall encouraging picture, this could boost risk sentiment and support equity bulls. However, a set of disappointing results is likely to enforce renewed pressure on stock markets with the S&P500 and Nasdaq feeling the brunt.
In the currency space, the dollar attempted to stabilise during early trade after slipping in the previous session as more signs of slowing US economic growth cooled Fed hike bets. With markets now pricing in the peak for US interest rates in June, dollar bulls could be running on fumes. Gold drew strength from falling Treasury yields while oil prices steadied after two days of gains.
Dollar bears to hijack the scene?
Repeated signs of cooling price pressures and disappointing US economic data could add more fuel to expectations around the Fed pausing rate hikes and eventually cutting down the road. On Monday, softer US manufacturing data strengthened the argument for the Fed to pause. There are more major releases from the US economy this week including April consumer confidence data, Q1 GDP figures, and most importantly the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure.
US economic growth in the first quarter is expected to moderate from the 2.6% in the previous quarter while persistent price pressures may be present in Friday’s core PCE report. Ultimately, if the data supports expectations around the Fed taking a pause from rate hikes after May, this may drag the dollar lower.
Looking at the technical picture, the Dollar Index remains under pressure on the daily charts. Weakness below 102.00 could trigger a decline towards 100.79 and 100.00, a level not seen since April 2022.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold briefly punched above the psychological $2000 level during early trade this morning as falling Treasury yields and dollar weakness sweetened appetite for the precious metal. Nevertheless, it still remains trapped within a sticky range thanks to the ongoing uncertainty over the Fed’s next move beyond May. With markets now expecting US rates to peak in the summer and a rate cut by December, gold has the thumbs up to push higher in the longer term. Meanwhile, volatility could be the name of the game due to shifting expectations around future Fed policy moves.
Turning to the technicals, price action suggests that a fresh catalyst is needed to trigger a bullish or bearish breakout. A strong move above $2000 may inspire a push towards $2025 and $2048. If prices remain below $2000, gold could test $1950 and $1900.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March. As of late, attention has been on the sub-component Expectations Index, which ticked up in March to 73.0 from 70.4 in February.