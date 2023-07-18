Asian shares flashed red on Tuesday as concerns over China’s sluggish economic recovery weighed on sentiment.
The disappointing GDP data published in the previous session along with the hefty losses posted by China’s Evergrande over two years sapped investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy. Interestingly, European futures are pointing to a flat open, shrugging off the caution from Asia with investors focusing on key economic data and corporate earnings. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at 15-month highs yesterday and could be injected with more volatility as earnings season switches into higher gear. The likes of Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, and Tesla among others will announce their quarterly results this week.
In the currency arena, the dollar slightly weakened against other G10 currencies ahead of the U.S. retail sales and industrial production data released later today. Looking at commodities, oil bulls were able to draw strength from Russia’s plans to cut crude exports while gold prices nudged higher, supported by China growth fears and expectations around the Fed ending its rate hike cycle.
Dollar shaky ahead of key US data
The pending U.S. retail sales and industrial production figures could influence monetary policy expectations before the Fed meeting next week. After the June US CPI report cooled more than expected, investors are searching for more signs of inflation slowing in the world’s largest economy. Markets are forecasting retail sales to rise 0.5% in June, marking an increase from 0.3% in the prior month. The industrial production figures are expected to hold steady in June after falling 0.2% in May. Should the incoming US data bring a positive surprise, this could refuel speculation around the Fed keeping interest rates higher for longer.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold flirted around the $1960 level this morning as market players evaluated China’s sluggish growth and speculation around the Fed ending its rate hike campaign.
The precious metal is likely to remain supported by a weaker dollar and subdued Treasury yields ahead of another busy week for financial markets. Fresh volatility could be on the cards for gold over the next few days as investors focus not only on US economic data but corporate earnings which could influence overall sentiment. Should gold experience a clean breakout and solid close above $1960, this may encourage a move towards $1985 and $2000 respectively. But if $1960 proves to be a tough resistance, prices may slip back towards $1940 and $1932.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
