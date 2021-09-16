Markets struggled for traction during Wednesday with caution ahead of next week’s Fed policy meeting.
Risk appetite was hampered by ongoing reservations over the economic and financial situation in China.
The US dollar was held in tight ranges during the day with buying support on dips.
EUR/USD failed to gain traction and traded just above 1.1800.
Sterling posted limited net gains on expectations of a more hawkish BoE tone following the inflation data.
There was little change on Thursday with caution in evidence ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve policy decision and EUR/USD held just above 1.1800. The latest US retail sales data will be released on Thursday which will have a significant impact on confidence in the consumer spending outlook.
