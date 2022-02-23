Market focus remains on Ukraine and Russia, as the US warns that Russia moving its army to the separatist regions in Donbas could mean a larger-scale invasion in the coming days. Russia is suffering from a first round of sanctions. The Nord Stream Pipeline project, which has been one of Putin’s priorities, has been put to coma, and Britain announced some sanctions targeting the banks. Lavrov and Blinken will no longer meet on Thursday.

More sanctions are expected in the coming days, but the measures that have been announced so far are not as heavy as feared.

Market mood is not cheerful, but the softer-than-feared sanctions somewhat help lifting the mood. The risk appetite is limited, but capital leaves safe-haven assets as gold and Japanese yen.

Bitcoin is back above the $38K mark, but gains could be fragile as a further rise in geopolitical tensions could pull the price all the way down to the $30K level.

The S&P500 stepped into the correction territory after losing 1% at yesterday’s session, as Nasdaq fell to the lowest level since the beginning of the year. Although an improved sentiment regarding the Ukrainian tensions could lead to short-term recovery, the US equity selloff is not only due to the Russian tensions. Most of the decline is explained by a quick hawkish shift in the Fed expectations and the prospects of tighter monetary policy remain in play.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1% a today’s meeting and Volkswagen said it’s planning an IPO for Porsche.

Macy’s and Home Depot fell after announcing their fourth-quarter results, as inflation took a toll on profits, as Europe will confirm that inflation hit 5.1% in January.