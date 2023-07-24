Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week.
There are some huge central bank meetings this week, the most notable naturally being the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.
And a look at the PMI data may help to explain why, with economies around the world cooling at a decent rate. Inflation is also falling, primarily driven by favourable base effects at this stage, as well as falling energy prices and decelerating food costs.
The PMIs from the eurozone, the UK, and the US today all tell a pretty similar story. Manufacturing is continuing to struggle - although not as much as expected in the US - while services growth expectations are slowing. There are clear signs in the surveys of more cooling on the horizon, fewer inflationary pressures, and weaker hiring.
Central banks will be relieved, though almost certainly not enough to claim victory or explicitly declare the end of the tightening cycle. Policymakers will proceed with extreme caution, albeit very much buoyed by the data they've seen over the last month or two.
Oil testing the 200DMA for the first time since last summer
Oil prices are trending higher again on Monday, building on the surge late last week and reaching their highest level in three months. There have been a number of factors that have contributed to the gains recently, starting with the Saudi extension to its million barrel cut alongside Russia's export reduction followed by data that could enable a soft landing in countries that are aggressively raising rates.
Not only has that taken Brent crude back above $80 a barrel, much to the relief of the Saudi's, but it's adding to those moves again. It will be interesting to see how Brent responds around roughly $82.50-$83.50 where it is already seeing some resistance today. It may not have traded at these levels in almost three months but it hasn't significantly breached the 200-day simple moving average since last summer.
Gold pares gains ahead of the Fed
Gold appears to be pausing for breath ahead of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Economic data recently has given the yellow metal a big lift, with the price coming close to testing $2,000 at one stage last week. We've seen some profit-taking since then which has seen it pull back toward $1,960 but it's hard to read too much into these moves.
Ultimately, the Fed will determine what happens next in gold. Any strong signal on this being the final hike, or shock decision not to, could be bullish for gold and even see $2,000 put to the test. A move above here could be viewed to be very bullish, both from the psychological and technical perspective, with it being the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May highs to June lows.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.1100 on Monday. The data from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a softer pace than June, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.2800 as markets assess US PMI data
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2800 after having recovered above 1.2850 earlier in the day. Following the mixed PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar preserves its strength in the American session, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ApeCoin trade volume spikes as correlation to Bitcoin dwindles
Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and NFT token ApeCoin have observed increases in their market capitalization and on-chain metrics turned bullish as these tokens diverged from Bitcoin.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.