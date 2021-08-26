We're seeing a little more risk aversion in the markets on Thursday, with Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole appearance tomorrow continuing to be the main thing on investors minds.

Some weeks, it can get very repetitive writing about the markets. You hope something interesting will steal the show but you know there's a very strong chance that markets are simply positioning for a particular event and will likely continue to do so. And then, quite often, the event in question doesn't live up to expectations and you're back to square one.

This week very much has the feel of one of those. Powell may say something significant during his appearance tomorrow which sends shockwaves through the markets. He may suggest the Fed is committed to tapering despite the softness that's appeared in the data and the spread of the delta variant across the US that threatens to weigh on economic activity in the coming months.

He may also suggest that recent events have necessitated more patience on tapering and that a decision on that this year now seems unlikely. Both would get very different reactions in the markets. But they would also be out of character for the Fed Chairman and while he may lean more towards the dovish side of the argument on this, policymakers since the last meeting have erred more on the other side.

So the reality is that Powell will say as little as possible, buy the committee a few more weeks and then say more at the September meeting. A few weeks ago, that wouldn't have been necessary as it seemed that most were starting to sing from the same hymn sheet which would have given Powell the opportunity to lay the groundwork for an announcement tomorrow.

But a lot can change in a few weeks and it arguably has. So caution is likely to remain in the markets ahead of Powell's appearance. And if he does say something significant - and surprising - tomorrow, it could be a rollercoaster ride as we close out the week. Or he could leave us all hanging a few more weeks which may see caution remain a key theme.

Bullard weighs on stocks, lifts dollar after US data slightly disappoints

There wasn't much to take away from the US data ahead of the open, with jobless claims, GDP and personal consumption expenditure prices all slightly disappointing which weighed a little on the dollar. That minor blip for the greenback was temporary though as Fed uber hawk, James Bullard, rode in and turned its fortunes around.

Unsurprisingly, Bullard continues to back a taper and reaffirmed shortly after the data that he wants it completed by the end of Q1 next year. He also claimed that there's a lot of inflation, quite a bit higher than expected and that the Fed is coalescing around a taper plan. It is worth bearing in mind that Bullard always holds among the more hawkish views and he has no vote this year. Still, the dollar spiked and US futures pulled back on the comments.

ECB minutes hold few surprises, central bank in it for the long haul

The ECB meeting accounts didn't really contain anything surprising despite the choppiness we saw in the euro in the aftermath of them. The central bank's new guidance on interest rates had the majority backing, though it certainly wasn't unanimous with some strongly opposing.

Interestingly they did state that the guidance didn't necessarily imply lower interest rates for longer, although that's certainly how the markets perceive it given the central bank's miserable record on inflation. The debate is going to continue to be fierce on the committee going forward, especially around the need for prolonged pandemic assistance.

BoK hikes as concerns over financial stability and debt grow

The Bank of Korea kicked off its tightening cycle earlier today, beating others including the Fed and RBNZ to the punch. While restrictions are still in place, the country is performing well, inflation is above target and, more worryingly, financial stability and household debt concerns have forced the hand of the central bank.

More rate hikes are likely to follow, with one more potentially pencilled in at one of the final two policy meetings this year, as the central bank looks to get on top of the imbalances in the country.

Oil pares gains after larger inventory draw

Oil prices are a little lower on Thursday, pulling back after a strong three-day rally in risk-averse trade. A rebound of more than 10% in three days is some going and it seems some profit-taking is kicking in. We saw something similar yesterday but a larger than expected drawdown in crude inventories, reported by EIA, triggered another rally that saw it end the day on a strong note.

If we do see a sustained corrective move then $65 will be interesting in WTI, being the July and early August lows and the 50% retracement level of Monday's lows to yesterday's highs. We could see bargain hunters getting interested once more around those levels, should it get that far.

Gold hit by Bullard comments, recovers quickly

Gold has seen some profit-taking but has already found support around $1,780 today. The yellow metal was relatively flat on the day but Bullard's comments nudged it lower as the dollar rallied. It's already reversed the decline which could be viewed as a bullish signal, although plenty of resistance remains ahead.

Gold will naturally be highly sensitive to comments coming from Jackson Hole over the next couple of days, particularly those from Powell on Friday. A hawkish taper message from the Chairman could be the start of the end for gold's ambitions above $1,800 while a step back in their plans could see it challenging those highs around $1,833 and even going beyond.

Bullard's comments shook gold a little but it didn't take long for those moves to unwind. He is a well-known hawk and his comments are well aligned with views expressed previously. Perhaps this is a sign of the nerves in the markets ahead of tomorrow's main event.

Bitcoin correction underway?

Bitcoin has looked poised for a corrective move recently and we may be seeing one unfold. It has edged lower again today and found some support just above $46,000. A break below here could signal a broader correction is on the cards, with the next test coming around $44,000, where it repeatedly found support in mid-August.

This would be a healthy correction for something that rallied more than 70% between 20 July and 23 August. And in reality, a deeper correction below $44,000 would be no bad thing. Certainly not a bearish signal in the longer term, with support for cryptos seemingly just growing at the moment.