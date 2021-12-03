Volatility eased during Thursday, although there was still a high degree of uncertainty. US labor market data remained strong, boosting confidence in the US outlook.
Fed officials continued to back the case for a faster tapering of bond purchases. Overall risk appetite held firm amid hopes that vaccines would be effective against Omicron.
The dollar posted net gains during the day amid expectations of Fed tightening. EUR/USD dipped below 1.1300 and traded below this level on Friday. Sterling secured a slight net advance, but remained out of the limelight and GBP/USD dipped below 1.3300. Commodity currencies lost ground as the US dollar posted gains.
Narrow ranges prevailed ahead of Thursday’s New York open with the dollar unable to gain significant traction and the Euro edged higher. Euro-zone producer prices increased 21.9% in the year to October from 16.1% the previous month and above forecasts of 19.0%, reinforcing inflation concerns.
US initial jobless claims increased to 222,000 in the latest week from a revised 194,000 previously, but below consensus forecasts of 240,000. Continuing claims declined to 1.96mn from 2.06mn and below market expectations of 2.00mn. The Challenger data also recorded a decline in US layoffs to below 15,000 for November from 22,800 the previous month and the lowest November figure for close to 30 years. The data maintained confidence in the US labor market.
There was still an element of caution ahead of Friday’s US employment report given the potential implications for the December Fed meeting. A strong report would reinforce expectations that the Fed will taper at a faster pace while a weak report would trigger fresh doubts and increase uncertainty. Consensus forecasts are for a non-farm payrolls increase of around 550,000. The dollar held firm on Friday with EUR/USD retreating to around 1.1285.
