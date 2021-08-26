Trading conditions were subdued during Wednesday with a lack of major developments.

Overall risk appetite held steady, although there was a more restrained tone on Thuray.

There was caution ahead of Fed Powell’s comments on Friday.

US bond yields moved higher on the day.

US Equities edged higher with the S&P 500 index securing a fresh record high.

Asian equities, however, lost ground on Thursday with supply issues significant in curbing support.

The dollar eventually posted limited net losses, but USD/JPY held steady.

EUR/USD edged above 1.1750 amid expectations of higher ECB economic projections.

Sterling reversed intra-day losses with limited net GBP/USD gains after finding support at 1.3700.

