Trading conditions were subdued during Wednesday with a lack of major developments.
Overall risk appetite held steady, although there was a more restrained tone on Thuray.
There was caution ahead of Fed Powell’s comments on Friday.
US bond yields moved higher on the day.
US Equities edged higher with the S&P 500 index securing a fresh record high.
Asian equities, however, lost ground on Thursday with supply issues significant in curbing support.
The dollar eventually posted limited net losses, but USD/JPY held steady.
EUR/USD edged above 1.1750 amid expectations of higher ECB economic projections.
Sterling reversed intra-day losses with limited net GBP/USD gains after finding support at 1.3700.
Trading conditions remained subdued amid low trading volumes and caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s comments on Friday. The dollar advanced against commodity currencies on Thursday, although EUR/USD was able to hold just below 1.1770 as tight ranges prevailed.
