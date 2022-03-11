European equity markets are making decent gains on the final day of the week, buoyed by a suggestion that there has been progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia.

We were already seeing stock markets making cautious gains in morning trade but they were given a boost by comments from Vladimir Putin. While I would love nothing more than to believe what he said to be true, I would caution that Putin has said a lot in recent weeks, almost all of which has been untrustworthy.

With that in mind, I'm hesitant to feel in any way optimistic and while we have seen a bump in the markets, it would appear I'm in the majority on this one. That said, stock markets have made decent recoveries this week after enduring heavy losses in the weeks before. It's too early to get carried away but more comments like this from all sides could spur some relief moves.

It will be interesting to see how investors behave into the close though given the heightened level of weekend risk. We're continuing to see Russia intensify its attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions are increasing all the time. That may encourage some caution as we near the end of the day.

Downside risks mount for the UK despite strong omicron rebound

Understandably, economic data has taken a back seat this week as all of the focus rightfully falls on Ukraine. At a time when the outlook is becoming gloomier by the day, any data that covers the period before the war already looks incredibly outdated and borderline irrelevant.

It was interesting though that the UK GDP data this morning far exceeded expectations, with the economy growing 0.8% on the month in January, bouncing back strongly from the omicron-driven decline in December. What's more, it far exceeded the 0.1% consensus and meant the economy was finally bigger than before the pandemic. The pound edged higher on the release and has continued since on the improvement in broader risk appetite.

As already mentioned though, the data is outdated and is no reflection on the outlook for the rest of the year. The cost of living crisis and energy prices that will surge in the months ahead will put immense pressure on household budgets and businesses. And the BoE is likely to keep raising rates in order to counter the inflation threat, at least over the next couple of meetings, regardless of the worsening economic outlook.

Oil loses gains on Putin comments

Oil prices are a little flat on Friday and have given back most of the gains from earlier in the session when they were more than 4% up on the day. The comments from Putin didn't just give risk appetite a lift, it eased the pressure on commodity markets. Prices remain extremely high though so much more progress is needed but it's hopefully a step in the right direction.

We've seen some positive moves this week and comments from the UAE in respect to pushing for higher output can only be a good thing. And the US and others looking to strike agreements with sanctioned countries will also help alleviate some of the pressures that have contributed to oil hitting levels that many consider recessionary if maintained.

Gold slips but upside risks remain

Gold has fallen more than 1% on the day and fallen further from the $2,000 level it briefly traded above earlier in the week. Putin's comments naturally contributed to the decline in the yellow metal which is now trading a little off the session lows. Improved risk appetite and lower commodity prices are obviously negative for gold.

Whether we see that continue is another thing, both into the weekend and beyond. I'm struggling to be in any way optimistic on the back of Putin's comments and I expect there'll be plenty more setbacks in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully I'll be proven very wrong, at which point gold could have further to fall.

Bitcoin struggles as risk appetite improve

Bitcoin is flat on the day and looks set to end the week below $40,000. As with other risk assets, bitcoin was handed a boost by Putin's comments but it appears to be giving some back now as it struggles to break back above $40,000. It's been a very choppy session which could continue in the coming hours as we continue to get plenty of updates in what is a very headline-driven market.