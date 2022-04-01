ING's Global Head of Macro, Carsten Brzeski on the global economy as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth week.
There’s nothing normal about the global economy
Financial markets suggest we're returning to some sort of normality. But as the war in Ukraine rages on, ING's Carsten Brzeski says nothing could be further from the truth.
Read the original analysis: Carsten: There’s nothing normal about the global economy [Video]
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
