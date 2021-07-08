Canadian Jobs Preview: USD/CAD set to fall amid summer hiring boom?

Canada is expected to see a strong addition of 195K jobs in June.

A rush of hiring to be seen as summer kicks in and covid restrictions ease.

USD/CAD has room to rise towards 1.2650 but strong jobs data could spoil the party.

The ongoing rally in USD/CAD to the highest levels since April 2021 appears at risk amid a sharp turnaround expected in the Canadian labor market. The currency pair is benefitting from a correction in oil prices from multi-year highs and the Fed’s hawkish expectations, especially after Wednesday’s June FOMC minutes.

The Canadian employment sector is likely to bounce back in June after a massive blow suffered in the month of April and May, in the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 cases that led to stricter border restrictions and local lockdowns.

Having said that, the North American economy is expected to have added massive 195,000 jobs last month when compared to huge losses of 68,000 and 207,100 jobs seen in May and April respectively. A potential strong rebound in jobs creation could be also attributed to the labor destruction witnessed in the months before. The Unemployment Rate is seen falling sharply to 7.7% in June vs. May’s 8.2%.

Source: FXStreet

Amidst easing of lockdown restrictions due to successful vaccination campaigns so far and the onset of summer, the upswing in the Canadian labor market seems for real.

As of Monday, 41% of the population was fully vaccinated, making the country one of the most immunized in the world. Among the Group of Seven nations, Canada ranks second after the UK with the highest number of doses administered per 100 people.

Further, a rush of hiring could be seen as summer set in and local tourism may spring back to lift after the easing of the curbs.

USD/CAD Probable Scenarios

Heading into Friday’s Canadian jobs data release, the US dollar’s strength remains the key underlying theme dominating the markets. This comes as the June FOMC meeting minutes showed that the Committee may begin taper talks in the coming months, as they remain prepared to act if inflation or other risks materialize.

Another factor, boosting the dollar game and driving USD/CAD higher is the risk-averse market conditions, courtesy of the highly contagious Delta covid strain flareup in Asia-Pac nations.

At the press time, USD/CAD sits at three-month highs of 1.2564, primed to extend its advance towards the bearish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2648. That level coincides with the April 21 high. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north but sitting just beneath the overbought region. The leading indicator, currently at 68.18, suggests that there is still room for the upside.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Therefore, if risk-aversion deepens ahead of the jobs release, the US dollar could see additional advances, lifting the pair towards the 200-DMA. However, encouraging Canada’s labor market data could come to the rescue of the CAD, triggering a correction in the currency pair towards the immediate horizontal trendline support aligned at 1.2485.

On the other, downbeat jobs data combined with persisting dollar’s strength could put the 200-DMA resistance back in play. A sustained break above the latter is needed to open up doors towards 1.2700. Apart from the dollar dynamics and risk trends, the sentiment around oil prices could also have a significant impact on USD/CAD reaction to the labor market statistics.

Note that WTI has corrected sharply from the highest level since November 2014 at $76.98 on OPEC+ disagreement on the output policy. The US oil now trades around $71, in three-week lows.