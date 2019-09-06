Canadian jobs preview: Low expectations and upbeat mood imply win-win situation for CAD

Canada is expected to report an increase in employment after two months of declines.

The Canadian dollar is well-positioned to advance.

A deceleration in wages poses the sole risk for the loonie.

The Canadian dollar is having a positive week – and it may even get better. Canada' jobs report for August is expected to show an increase of 15,000 jobs after suffering a loss of 24,200 in July and 2,200 in June.

After two months of losses, projections for an increase may seem overblown. However, Canadian employment figures are volatile. The squeeze in employment came after considerable gains beforehand: 27,700 in May and a whopping 106,500 in May.

Here is how recent employment volatility looks on the chart:

All in all, current forecasts seem reasonable and perhaps even modest. A relatively low bar means a positive surprise is more likely – a positive for the Canadian dollar.

The labor market figures are released two days after the Bank of Canada announced its decision. The BOC left its rates unchanged and remained optimistic about the economy. The Ottawa-based institution stands out as the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later this month and other central banks are also stimulating the economy.

While it is unclear if Governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues had the jobs figures before their eyes, their upbeat tone about the economy provides a tailwind to the loonie.

Third, broader markets are also upbeat. The high-level US and Chinese officials spoke on the phone and finally scheduled new trade talks for October. The news underpins stock markets, triggering a "risk-on" mood that creates demand for the Canadian dollar. Barring any disgruntled tweet from President Donald Trump, hopes for a US-Sino trade deal will likely continue supporting the C$.

What could go wrong in the Canadian jobs report?

While the bar is low for employment gains, it is high for salaries. Wage growth has accelerated in recent months and hit a high of 4.5% in July – considerably above 3.2% in the US. The chances for a slowdown are higher than for another acceleration. Any deceleration may limit the loonie's gains.

Here is wage-growth development in Canada in the past 18 months:

Canada's unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 5.7% – a satisfactory rate. A deviation of 0.1% or .2% to either side will likely be brushed off by investors as jobs growth and wages carry more weight. A surge to a jobless rate of 6% could weigh on the loonie, but that is highly unlikely.

The Canadian jobs report is published at the same time as America's Non-Farm Payrolls figures – at 12:30 GMT (see preview). A significant surprise from an increase of 158K expected in Canada's southern neighbor may trigger considerable movement in USD/CAD. Trading the Canadian dollar against another currency may be preferred – as it would better reflect movement resulting from Canada's jobs report.

Conclusion

Canada's jobs report may provide a boost to the loonie amid low expectations, an upbeat BOC statement, and a positive market mood. A deceleration in wages poses some risk. The parallel publication of the US employment numbers may distort the reaction in USD/CAD – taking a position on another currency pair including the C$ may be the preferred way to trade the event.