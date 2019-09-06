Canadian jobs preview: Low expectations and upbeat mood imply win-win situation for CAD

- Canada is expected to report an increase in employment after two months of declines.
- The Canadian dollar is well-positioned to advance.
- A deceleration in wages poses the sole risk for the loonie.
The Canadian dollar is having a positive week – and it may even get better. Canada' jobs report for August is expected to show an increase of 15,000 jobs after suffering a loss of 24,200 in July and 2,200 in June.
After two months of losses, projections for an increase may seem overblown. However, Canadian employment figures are volatile. The squeeze in employment came after considerable gains beforehand: 27,700 in May and a whopping 106,500 in May.
Here is how recent employment volatility looks on the chart:
All in all, current forecasts seem reasonable and perhaps even modest. A relatively low bar means a positive surprise is more likely – a positive for the Canadian dollar.
The labor market figures are released two days after the Bank of Canada announced its decision. The BOC left its rates unchanged and remained optimistic about the economy. The Ottawa-based institution stands out as the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates later this month and other central banks are also stimulating the economy.
While it is unclear if Governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues had the jobs figures before their eyes, their upbeat tone about the economy provides a tailwind to the loonie.
Third, broader markets are also upbeat. The high-level US and Chinese officials spoke on the phone and finally scheduled new trade talks for October. The news underpins stock markets, triggering a "risk-on" mood that creates demand for the Canadian dollar. Barring any disgruntled tweet from President Donald Trump, hopes for a US-Sino trade deal will likely continue supporting the C$.
What could go wrong in the Canadian jobs report?
While the bar is low for employment gains, it is high for salaries. Wage growth has accelerated in recent months and hit a high of 4.5% in July – considerably above 3.2% in the US. The chances for a slowdown are higher than for another acceleration. Any deceleration may limit the loonie's gains.
Here is wage-growth development in Canada in the past 18 months:
Canada's unemployment rate is forecast to remain at 5.7% – a satisfactory rate. A deviation of 0.1% or .2% to either side will likely be brushed off by investors as jobs growth and wages carry more weight. A surge to a jobless rate of 6% could weigh on the loonie, but that is highly unlikely.
The Canadian jobs report is published at the same time as America's Non-Farm Payrolls figures – at 12:30 GMT (see preview). A significant surprise from an increase of 158K expected in Canada's southern neighbor may trigger considerable movement in USD/CAD. Trading the Canadian dollar against another currency may be preferred – as it would better reflect movement resulting from Canada's jobs report.
Conclusion
Canada's jobs report may provide a boost to the loonie amid low expectations, an upbeat BOC statement, and a positive market mood. A deceleration in wages poses some risk. The parallel publication of the US employment numbers may distort the reaction in USD/CAD – taking a position on another currency pair including the C$ may be the preferred way to trade the event.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1050 amid weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, steady. German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. The focus shifts to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls out as the market mood remains upbeat amid optimism about trade.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2300 amid speculation about UK elections date
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2300 amid speculation that the opposition would like to hold elections on October 29, potentially forcing PM Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range near 107.00 handle, NFP/Powell’s speech awaited
A late USD rebound on Thursday helped the pair to build on this week’s up-move. Technical buying above 106.75 supply zone aggravated the move on Thursday. Investors turned cautious ahead of Friday’s US jobs report/Powell’s speech.
Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle
A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind. The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles. The next few days will be important for the medium term.
Gold adds to Thursday’s steep decline, hits fresh 2-week lows
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows during the early European session on Friday, albeit has still managed to hold above the key $1500 psychological mark.