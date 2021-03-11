Canadian Jobs Preview: Labor market recovery to regain traction, room to rise for CAD?

Canada to snap two straight months of job losses in February.

A less disruptive covid situation in winters and vaccine progress may lead to solid jobs data.

USD/CAD technicals support CAD bulls amid rising oil prices, upbeat BOC.

Canada’s labor market recovery is expected to regain traction in February, as the new lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared and the rapid covid vaccine rollout has improved the prospects for a quick economic turnaround.

Improving jobs market scenario

Friday’s Canadian jobs report is likely to show that the economy added 75K jobs in February when compared to 212.8K jobs lost in the first month of 2021. The nation is expected to snap two-straight months of job losses. The participation rate is seen a tad higher at 64.8% in the reported month vs. 64.7% recorded in January, which is likely to send the unemployment rate lower to 9.2% last month. The jobless rate climbed to 9.4% in January. Meanwhile, the January Average Hourly Wages rose to 5.87% on a yearly basis.

BOC: Jobs market - “a long way from recovery”

With over 2 million people across Canada having received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the tighter restrictions exerting intended effects on curbing the virus spread, economists are expecting a faster economic recovery than previously estimated.

The same view was backed by the Bank of Canada (BOC) on Wednesday when the central bank kept the rates steady at a record low of 0.25% while maintaining the current pace of bond purchases.

The BOC said in its monetary policy statement: “In Canada, the economy is proving to be more resilient than anticipated to the second wave of the virus and the associated containment measures.”

“GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 is now expected to be positive, rather than the contraction forecast in January,” the BOC added.

However, it highlighted that the risks to the labor market recovery persist if the new outbreaks of the covid variants threaten the turnaround.

Although the prospects of solid jobs data remain likely after the robust American labor market report released last Friday. The headline nonfarm payrolls saw an increase of 379,000 jobs and the unemployment rate hold steady at 6.3%. This compares to estimates looking for 182,000 job gains and the jobless rate to tick slightly lower to 6.2%.

Going forward, the massive US $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could likely power the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner, in turn, benefiting its jobs market.

USD/CAD reaction

Heading towards the Canadian jobs data release this Friday, the CAD trades on the front foot, underpinned by surging oil prices and the retracement of the US Treasury yields across the curve. USD/CAD has surrendered the 1.2600 level, as of writing.

If the jobs data beat estimates, we could see the spot extending its five-day bearish momentum towards 1.2500, below which the February 25 low at 1.2468 could be aimed for. If the data disappoints, markets could take that as an excuse to unwind their long CAD positions, which could drive USD/CAD back towards 1.2670 levels.

However, the reaction to the data will also depend on the movement in the US bond market and the oil-price dynamics.

