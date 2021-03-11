Canadian Jobs Preview: Labor market recovery to regain traction, room to rise for CAD?

- Canada to snap two straight months of job losses in February.
- A less disruptive covid situation in winters and vaccine progress may lead to solid jobs data.
- USD/CAD technicals support CAD bulls amid rising oil prices, upbeat BOC.
Canada’s labor market recovery is expected to regain traction in February, as the new lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared and the rapid covid vaccine rollout has improved the prospects for a quick economic turnaround.
Improving jobs market scenario
Friday’s Canadian jobs report is likely to show that the economy added 75K jobs in February when compared to 212.8K jobs lost in the first month of 2021. The nation is expected to snap two-straight months of job losses. The participation rate is seen a tad higher at 64.8% in the reported month vs. 64.7% recorded in January, which is likely to send the unemployment rate lower to 9.2% last month. The jobless rate climbed to 9.4% in January. Meanwhile, the January Average Hourly Wages rose to 5.87% on a yearly basis.
BOC: Jobs market - “a long way from recovery”
With over 2 million people across Canada having received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the tighter restrictions exerting intended effects on curbing the virus spread, economists are expecting a faster economic recovery than previously estimated.
The same view was backed by the Bank of Canada (BOC) on Wednesday when the central bank kept the rates steady at a record low of 0.25% while maintaining the current pace of bond purchases.
The BOC said in its monetary policy statement: “In Canada, the economy is proving to be more resilient than anticipated to the second wave of the virus and the associated containment measures.”
“GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 is now expected to be positive, rather than the contraction forecast in January,” the BOC added.
However, it highlighted that the risks to the labor market recovery persist if the new outbreaks of the covid variants threaten the turnaround.
Although the prospects of solid jobs data remain likely after the robust American labor market report released last Friday. The headline nonfarm payrolls saw an increase of 379,000 jobs and the unemployment rate hold steady at 6.3%. This compares to estimates looking for 182,000 job gains and the jobless rate to tick slightly lower to 6.2%.
Going forward, the massive US $1.9 trillion stimulus plan could likely power the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner, in turn, benefiting its jobs market.
USD/CAD reaction
Heading towards the Canadian jobs data release this Friday, the CAD trades on the front foot, underpinned by surging oil prices and the retracement of the US Treasury yields across the curve. USD/CAD has surrendered the 1.2600 level, as of writing.
If the jobs data beat estimates, we could see the spot extending its five-day bearish momentum towards 1.2500, below which the February 25 low at 1.2468 could be aimed for. If the data disappoints, markets could take that as an excuse to unwind their long CAD positions, which could drive USD/CAD back towards 1.2670 levels.
However, the reaction to the data will also depend on the movement in the US bond market and the oil-price dynamics.
More: USD/CAD Price Forecast 2021: The complications of COVID-19 on the loonie and the hope for a recovery
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions
Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.