At the last BoC interest rate meeting it became clear that the BoC may have now had its very last rate hike for this year. Headline inflation fell from June’s peak of 6.2% last year and December’s inflation print was at 5.4%. Short Term Interest Rate markets are no longer pricing two rate cuts into the end of the year (they were a week ago) and see interest rates unchanged until the end of the year.
What did Governor Macklem say about the path of future rates?
Macklem was asked specifically in the BoC press conference in January what he would need to see raise rates again. Macklem’s reply was that he, ‘will be looking for accumulation of evidence’. This would mean high inflation prints and/or a strong labour market would potentially send the CAD higher, as markets would interpret this as meaning the BoC may have to move back towards hiking rates.
On Friday we have CAD employment data. The employment change is expected to see 15K jobs added down from the prior reading of 104K. Unemployment is expected to rise to 5.1% and average hourly wages to fall to 5.2%. See expectations here from the Financial Source Economic Data Tracker.
So, a tradable decision would be one where the CAD jobs data comes in much higher than expected. This is what we would need to see for some short-term strength in CAD:
-
Headline jobs: Above 80K.
-
Unemployment: 4.9% or lower.
-
Average Hourly Wages: 4.6% or higher.
If we saw the above print it would be reasonable to expect a short-term spike in CAD. The pair to trade it with would be whatever currency/currencies are weak on the day. However, be warned that on February 8 Macklem explicitly gave the reason for a BoC pause. He wanted to pause before the ‘economy and inflation’ slows too much. Crucially he also said that more hikes will be needed if wage growth does not moderate alongside inflation expectations.
Future dates to watch
CAD inflation data is due on Feb 21st and current expectations are for the headline to drop to 5.6% from 6.3%.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
