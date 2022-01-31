It was a week to forget for the Canadian dollar. USD/CAD jumped 1.51%, marking the Canadian dollar’s worst weekly performance since mid-August. The currency is in positive territory, as USD/CAD is down 0.31% on the day.
Canada releases the Raw Materials Price Index later today. The inflation index is expected to decline -1.3%, following a -1.1% beforehand. This week’s highlight is GDP for November, which will be released on Tuesday.
In the US, the week wrapped up with mixed numbers. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index, rose in December 4.9% y/y, up from 4.7% and above the forecast of 4.8%. This marks the highest gain since 1983 and reinforces expectations that the Fed will act aggressively to curb surging inflation. However, personal income rose 0.3% m/m, less than the 0.4% consensus. Consumer spending declined by -0.6%, less than the forecast of -0.7%. As well, UoM Consumer Sentiment fell from 6.8 to 67.4, its lowest reading since 2011.
These numbers point to weakness in consumer spending and confidence, which makes for a confusing picture, given that inflation is running rampant. The markets are having difficulty figuring out how many rate hikes are on the way, and Fed policymakers also have differing views on the subject.
Fed poised to raise rates
How hawkish will the Fed be? It is unclear, with forecasts ranging between 3 and 7 hikes this year. A March liftoff seems assured, with the likelihood of a quarter-point hike at 84%, and a 50-bps rise priced at 15%. Traditionally, the Fed raises rates in 0.25% increments, and that’s likely what it will deliver. However, a 0.50% hike cannot be ruled out, even though the Fed hasn’t implemented such a large hike in twenty years. Such a dramatic move would send a decisive message to the markets that the Fed means business and is determined to stamp out high inflation. The Fed could use a credibility-booster after Jerome Powell stuck to the ‘transient inflation’ script even when it was glaringly evident that surging inflation wasn’t going anywhere.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD faces resistance at 1.2857 and 1.2948.
-
There is support at 1.2615 and 1.2464.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.