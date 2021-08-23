In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Global indices continue the reversal. Asian stocks started the week off on the front foot and the rest of the world is about to follow.

SP500 is aiming for new all-time highs. Most probably, buyers will succeed.

DAX is defending the crucial horizontal support on the 15800 points.

Gold ends last week’s correction and breaks the upper line of the flag, aiming north.

The EURUSD is still inside of the wedge pattern with a negative sentiment.

The USDCAD is aiming lower after the bounce from the 38,2% Fibonacci. Sentiment is back to negative.

The GBPCAD is showing us the beauty of the false breakout pattern. The sentiment is bearish.

The EURCAD fails to break the neckline of the iH&S formation.

The CADJPY shows strength by bouncing from the neckline and the 38,2% Fibonacci.