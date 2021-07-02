The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier.
Canada’s manufacturing sector has been a bright spot, as it has expanded 11 straight months. Manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 57.4 in June, up from 57.0. A reading of over the 50-level indicates growth.
Canada’s GDP for April contracted, but the drop was not as sharp as anticipated. The decline of -0.3% was ahead of the flash estimate of -0.8%. The vaccine rollout, which has lagged behind most major economies, is accelerating and this should allow for a further reopening of the economy. According to a Scotiabank forecast, growth is expected to recover to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2021 and should continue moving upwards into 2022.
US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to accelerate
The markets are focused on the June US employment report. Nonfarm payrolls are projected to rise to 700 thousand, compared to the May reading of 559 thousand. Still, investors are being cautious, as NFP has underperformed in the past two releases.
Another employment indicator that could be a market-mover today is US wage growth. The estimate for June YoY is a strong gain of 3.7%, compared to the May reading of just 2.0%. With many jobs lying vacant, employers have raised wages in hopes of luring workers to fill jobs. If wages jump sharply, we could see upcoming inflation numbers also rise, which is sure to get the attention of the Federal Reserve.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is weak resistance at 1.2440, followed by resistance at 1.2580.
-
On the downside, there is a monthly support level at 1.2206. Below, there is support at 1.2202.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at the mercy of the dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, but off the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers around lowest since April
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.38, around the lowest levels since April. Fears of the Delta covid variant are weighing on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around lowest since April
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.38, around the lowest levels since April. Fears of the Delta covid variant are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold price is advancing for the third straight day on the final trading day of this week, The recovery in gold price is gaining traction despite the persistent strength in the US dollar against its main peers.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.