Bank of Canada maintains policy
The Canadian dollar had a muted reaction to Wednesday’s Bank of Canada policy decision. As expected, the bank maintained the cash rate at an ultra-low 0.25%. The BoC also kept its forward guidance, saying that it expected to raise rates in the “middle quarters of 2022”. Admittedly, that timeline is somewhat vague and provides the bank with plenty of wiggle room if needed.
There were no surprises at the meeting, although some market participants may have been looking for a more hawkish rate statement, given the superb employment report last week. In fact, there are now 185 thousand more people working than in February 2020, the last month prior to Covid.
With Canada’s economy showing strong growth and inflation at a 30-year high, it’s understandable why the markets have priced in a potential hike in the first quarter, ahead of the bank’s guidance. The statement acknowledged that inflation is high and projected strong growth of 4% in 2022, but nevertheless did not bring forward its guidance despite these risks to the upside. This cautious stance stems in large part from the uncertainty surrounding Omicron. The variant’s symptoms have been less severe than previous Covid variants, but it is also more contagious, and it will take time to determine if the Covid vaccines are as effective against Omicron.
Another factor that has an impact on the Canadian dollar is oil prices, as Canada is a major oil producer. The November dip in oil prices weighed on the Canadian currency, but oil has found its footing and a cold winter in North America and Europe could send oil prices towards the USD 100 level, which would bode well for the Canadian dollar.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD has support at 1.2618. Below, there is a monthly support line at 1.2477.
-
The pair is testing resistance at 1.2666. Above, there is resistance at 1.2898.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.
Gold: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed
Gold, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US CPI Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?