The Canadian dollar is drifting on Friday ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2541, down 0.05% on the day. On Friday, both Canada and the US release key employment reports, so we could see some significant movement from the Canadian dollar later in the day.
All eyes are on the US nonfarm payrolls report. This event is always a potential market-mover, but this release has even more significance ahead of a Fed taper, with the timeline for such a move still unclear. Fed policymakers would be more prone to a taper in December or even November if there is solid data showing the recovery is on a strong footing, and a strong NFP would certainly meet the bill. The consensus for the NFP report stands at around 500 thousand new jobs.
A non-farm payroll report of 500 thousand or more would go a long way in convincing the Fed to commence a taper shortly and would likely boost the US dollar. If the NFP falls short of expectations, the Fed would have an excuse to delay tapering and that would likely result in a rotation out of US dollars. This should make for a busy North American session on the currency markets.
Canada releases employment numbers at the same time, and the forecast is mixed. In August, the economy created 95 thousand jobs, but that is expected to slow to about 60 thousand for September. Unemployment is forecast to drop to 6.9%, down from 7.1%. With the economy in some trouble (GDP has declined for four straight months), some positive job numbers would be warmly welcomed and could give the Canadian dollar a lift.
Solid Canadian employment numbers would be good news for the economy and would support the case to raise rates sooner rather than later. Like the Federal Reserve, the BoC will want to see solid data and ensure that the recovery is gathering steam before tightening policy.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is support at 1.2489. Below, there is support at 1.2385.
-
1.2565 is a weak resistance line. This is followed by resistance at 1.2745.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.16 on disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.16 after the US reported an increase of only 194,000 jobs in September, below 488,000 expected. A temporary solution to the debt ceiling issue is weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3600 after disappointing US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3650, up after US labor statistics missed estimates with 194K in September. Earlier, concerns about Brexit put pressure on the pound.
XAU/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, returns to $1,760 area
Following the impressive upsurge to a fresh 15-day high of $1,781, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction and pared the majority of its daily gains with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield renewing multi-month highs above 1.6%.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu announces new strategy for burning SHIB, LEASH and BONE
Shiba Inu has announced its latest partnership for burning SHIB ecosystem tokens. Popular as the Dogecoin-killer, Shytoshi Kusama has unveiled plans to boost the utility of SHIB, LEASH and BONE.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 6.9% in September as expected
The Unemployment Rate in Canada edged lower to 6.9% in September from 7.1% in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. Net Change in Employment arrived at +157.1K in the same period, beating the market expectation of 60K.