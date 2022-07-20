Canada has taken over the UK in the inflation marathon. The rate of consumer price growth accelerated from 7.7% to 8.1% y/y in June there, although it was lower than 8.4% as expected.
However, an even more critical signal came from producer prices, which fell by 1.1% in June. The annual growth rate has fallen for the third month in a row, reaching 14.3% in June after peaking at 18% in March.
The Commodity Price Index lost 0.1% over the month, contrasting with the forecast of 4.1% growth. The annual growth rate for this index fell to 32.4% against a peak of 42.6% in March.
Notably, price pressures are weakening markedly in this country, with the Bank of Canada imposing the most aggressive policy on developed nations last week by raising its key rate by half a percentage point.
Over the next few months, a sharp tightening of policy promises to translate into a sharper slowdown in inflation than in most other G7 countries. Also not to be overlooked is that Canadian exports benefit from rising commodity prices.
This combination of factors adds to Looney’s immunity against a rising US currency. Since June 2021, the CAD has lost 7% against the USD compared to a 16% decline in EUR and GBP and a 27% decline in JPY. Suppose the stance of the Canadian monetary authorities doesn’t change. In that case, it could make the Loonie one of the leaders in the rally against the USD, reviving memories of the super cycle of 20 years ago, when USDCAD lost 42% in five years.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!