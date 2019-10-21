Judging from the performance of the Canadian Dollar and the Toronto Stock exchange this year Monday’s Canadian Federal Election is far from the first thing on traders’ minds.

The loonie is the best performing major currency this year gaining 3.7% against the US Dollar from its early January low. In second place is the Brexit battered and revived Sterling which is, as of the moment and pending several votes in Commons, up 1.2%.

The Toronto S&P/TXS Composite Index is ahead 14.7% this year comparable to the US Dow Jones Index at 14.8% and well in advance of the FTSE 100 in London at 6.56%.

Canada’s election race has tightened in the last several weeks so that Liberal Party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now tied in most polls with Conservative leader Andrew Schemer. The left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) has gained from the strong debate showing of its head Jagmeet Singh.

Polling for Mr. Trudeau has changed very little from the low-to mid-30% range where it was at the beginning of the 40 day campaign on September 11th and a hung parliament is the likely result.

Neither the Liberals nor the Conservative have a dominant message for the voters and the campaign has been largely negative. Mr. Trudeau has been damaged by a series of personal missteps dating from years ago which contrasted sharply with his progressive image. Mr. Sheer has been criticized for holding a US passport and for past stances on various social issues.

If neither party wins an outright majority of 170 seats necessary in the 338 member parliament Canada’s constitutional tradition indicates that the incumbent PM is given the first chance to form a government. In that case the smaller New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois could be decisive.

Even if the Conservatives win a plurality but fail at the majority a Liberal government under Mr. Trudeau is still a possibility.

The third place NDP has said it will not join a Conservative government. It might be difficult for either leading party to form a coalition with the Bloc Quebecois considering the party’s support for Quebec independence.

Any election based move in the markets might be brief with both the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada issuing rate policy decision on October 30th. Futures have priced in a 90.3% chance of a 0.25% rate cut by the FOMC with negligible odds for a Canadian reduction.

CME Group

The Fed has cut its base rate at each of last two FOMC meeting dropping the upper target from 2.5% to 2.0% citing external threats to the US economy. The BOC’s last rate move was a 0.25% increase in October 2018 to 1.75%.

Canadian 2-year government bonds yields rose to 1.66% on Wednesday the most they have been above the US 2-year Treasury return of 1.60% since 2017.