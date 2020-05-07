Job losses in April at 4 million to equal 20% of the labor force.

Unemployment rate forecast to soar to 18%.

Canadian economy essentially closed on virus effort.

USD/CAD falls on US Treasury yield decline after US initial claims report.

Canada stands to have forfeited a fifth of its employment in one month as the full impact of the coronavirus economic shutdown took effect in April.

The employment change report from Statistics Canada is forecast to show that 4 million workers lost their jobs last month, one-fifth of the nation’s work force. Estimates from the Reuters survey of economists range from -199,600 to- 5,547,000.

When combined with the 1 million people fired in March one-quarter of Canada’s employed in February are now without work. As of April 19, the day after the survey for Statistics Canada was completed, 6.7 million people had applied for unemployment compensation.

The unemployment rate is predicted to more than double to 18% from 8.2% in March. In February the rate was 5.6%.

Part time and hourly workers were the primary losers in March and that is expected to hold true in April. In past business cycle recessions it had been manufacturing, construction and the resource industries that suffered the bulk of the job losses. Service sector employment was especially hard hit in March and that also is predicted to carry into April.

April was the first full month that non-essential business were closed on government orders and strict social distancing measures were enacted.

Canadian statistics

Records in purchasing managers indexes fell to the April shutdown with the Markit manufacturing PMI dropping to 33 from 46.1, the lowest in this three year old series. The Ivey PMI collapsed to 22.8 last month from 26 in March also the lowest in its 21 year history. The previous low was 36.1 in January 2009.

Canada’s trade deficit rose in March from a revised –C$0.89 billion to –C$1.41 billion as imports declined C$1.75 billion and exports dropped C$2.26 billion.

The Canadian economy is slowly tallying the severe cost of its pandemic measures. In the comparison with the United States there is little to choose on the employment side but the impact of the far more active Federal Reserve on the markets and particularly the USD/CAD easily trumps the relatively circumspect Bank of Canada.

Conclusion: USD/CAD

The Dollar Canada dropped almost two figures on Thursday from its open at 1.4145 to close at 1.3972.

While remaining with its six week range of 1.3900 to 1.4200 the loonie garnered support on Thursday as the yield on the US 2-year Treasury dropped to an all-time low of 0.1388% after the latest week of initial jobless claims came in at 3.169 million slightly more than the 3.0 million forecast.

Reuters

The US credit market is particularly sensitive to the employment information because the Fed is in the midst of its $500 billion Treasury purchase program. The minor 169,000 miss in the claims, 5.6%, about average for the last four weeks, combined with the potential for a larger than forecast losses in non-farm payrolls was sufficient to drop the 2-year return to its record.

The US and Canadian job data for April will be uniformly bad but the impact on the USD/CAD will be determined by the US report and its weight on Treasury yields.