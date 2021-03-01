Canada Gross Domestic Product Q4 Preview: Commodities and the impact of the December crunch

- Fourth quarter forecast may cool to 7.2% from 40.5%.
- Monthly GDP to drop by half to 0.3% from 0.75.
- Retail Sales and Net Employment fell in December.
- Commodity and WTI prices rose throughout the fourth quarter.
- Canadian dollar had strengthened 4.5% in the final quarter.
The Canadian economy is expected to descend to earth in the fourth quarter after the crash and recovery of the lockdown spring.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the broadest measure of national economic activity, should moderate to 7.2% (annualized) following the 38.1% plunge in the first quarter and the 40.5% rebound in the third. Monthly GDP should be 0.3% in December, less than half its 0.7% gain in November.
GDP
FXStreet
Retail Sales and employment
Canada's series of December and January lockdowns brought the employment and consumption recovery to a halt. Net Change in Employment collapsed from 62,100 in November to -68,200 in December and the retreat continued with -212,800 in January, the worst month and first loss since April at the height of the pandemic.
Net Change in Employment
Retail Sales tumbled to -3.4% in December from 1.8% in November, also the first loss since April's -24.8%. Sales ex autos fell 4.1% after November's 2.9% Both categories missed their forecasts, -2.5% for Sales and -2% for ex Autos. January's Sales numbers will be released on Friday March 19.
Retail Sales
FXStreet
Commodities
The Canadian economy is dominated by resource and extraction industries. Commodity Prices rose steadily in the fourth quarter as markets anticipated the end of the pandemic and a global economic recovery in the new year.
The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 10.2% in those three months, from 70.85 at the beginning of October to 78.05 on the final day of December.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) the pricing standard for Canadian crude oil was even more bid. It jumped 21.% from $39.97 at the close on September 30 to $48.50 on December 31.
WTI
USD/CAD
Strength in the commodity complex was the main driver in the 4.5% gain for the Canadian dollar against its US counterpart in the fourth quarter.
Treasury rates in the US were rising also but whereas commodity prices were well along to the higher reaches of the historical curve, US interest rates had barely begun the return. American interest rates are also the target of the Federal Reserve rate restriction policy and $120 billion a month in bond and asset purchases.
Conclusion
Disappointing Retails Sales and hiring in December are unlikely to outweigh the powerful impact on the Canadian economy of buoyant commodity revenues throughout the quarter.
The rise of the loonie to a three year high by the end of the year is a testament to the secure economic base for a country whose resources are in high demand as the world lurches into recovery.
