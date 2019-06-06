- Jobs to moderate from April’s record gain
- Unemployment just above post-recession low
- Jobs and GDP at odds
Statistics Canada will issue its Labour Force Survey for May on Friday June 7th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT.
Forecast
The Canadian economy is expected to add 8,000 jobs in May after the gain of 106,500 in April. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.7%. The participation rate is predicted to fall to 65.8% from 65.9%. Averge hourly wages rose 2.57% on the year in April. Full-time employment rose 73,000 in April and part-time 33,600.
Canadian labor economy
The surprising and close to astonishing addition of 106,500 jobs in April, more than 10 times the median forecast for 10,000, is a record that goes to the start of the employment change survey in 1976. The surge of new workers helped drop the unemployment rate from 5.8% to 5.7%, just 0.1% above the post-recession low and prior to last October the lowest since 1974.
Reuters
Canada’s labor market has been steadily improving for nine months. From a 12-month moving average of 13,900 in August 2018 the employment change average had almost tripled to 35,500 by April.
Reuters
Much like its southern neighbor, the economy is producing jobs regardless of the ups and down of the economy, at least as charted by GDP.
Annualized GDP fell from 2.5% in the 2nd quarter of last year to 2.1% in the 3rd, 0.3% in the 4th and 0.4% in the 1st quarter of this year. The change in employment rose from a 14,200 average in the 2nd to 25,300 in the 3rd, 32,600 and 38,500 in the 1st three months of this year.
Reuters
Considering the economic background of trade issues with the US over NAFTA and its replacement USMCA and the American tussle with China which has a direct impact on the Canadian resource economy, it is impressive that employers have such expressed faith in the future.
Over the year to April the economy had added 426,400 new workers a 2.3% increase. Private sector jobs are up 355,000 or 3%.
The Ivey composite purchasing managers’ reflects the optimism of the business environment. It has jumped from 48.9 in February to 61.8 in May.
Reuters
Bank of Canada
The central bank elected not to cut its overnight target rate at its May 29th meeting noting that the governing council viewed the late 2018 slowdown as temporary though says it is “especially attentive” to developments in household spending, the oil market and the global macro environment.
Reuters
The more sanguine attitude is in contrast to another resource based economy Australia, whose central bank reduced its cash rate for the first time in three years, 0.25% to 1.25% on June 4th.
Reuters
The difference may be that while Australia is tied closely to China, whose economy is slowing under pressure from its trade conflict with the United States, Canada shares the world’s longest undefended border with the US whose economy while also deaccelerating in the 2nd quarter is far less dependent on exports, and probably better positioned to withstand a prolonged trade conflict.
