Outlook: The big kahuna today is the nonfarm payrolls report, forecast higher to 444,000 from 400,000 on the unusually high ADP forecast earlier this week (Bloomberg). Trading Economics has 425,00. No matter what, it will likely be about double the 210,000 in November. Again, the numbers are sure to be inaccurate and misleading, if only because they cannot be projected into Q1 when nobody knows how much labor market disruption will arise from Omicron.
The Fed is thought to watch the participation rate, which remains far below pre-pandemic levels. As for the unemployment rate falling to 4% or below, bah. As noted many times before, the rate is pure fiction when 15% or more of workers are in the gray or black economy and not registered as working or not by anyone, anywhere. The payrolls chart shows jobs have not fully recovered from 2020. In other words, a good number above expectations might be seen as a positive for the Fed’s plans, but in the grand scheme of things, the trajectory for the year is not rising.
The latest Fed comment comes from St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard, who said late yesterday that inflation will likely end this year at over 3% and that justifies the three hikes now expected. Goldman forecasts the 10-year yield at 2% by year-end, which matches the Bloomberg survey results, but let’s never forget that prices never move in a straight line–in anything. In addition, yield moves will likely to be confusing because they will not keep up with Fed funds, something Goldman explains as on a par with Greenspan’s conundrum in the early 2000’s–a glut of foreign savings driving the market.
While the payrolls report today may have its usual strong effect, remember that spikes tend to be short-lived and FX prices return quickly to the previous trend, if they have one. A nice high number today can easily be offset in coming weeks by labor shortages due to workers catching Covid or fearing they will–as in Australia.
This is going to drive inflation higher, as will oil prices now that Europe, Canada and a broad top half of the US are getting severe cold weather. It’s not good enough to say core inflation will be stable when CPI or PCE are matching recent highs or higher. We do expect inflation to moderate in Q1, but not in January. That could feed semi-panic over inflation and the Fed in the next week or two or three. At some point panic bursts because the stress of anxiety is too extreme, and normally when that happens, the dollar takes a bath. So we can keep our scenario of dollar-follows-yield, but it’s not written in stone and vulnerable to a different interpretation getting a grip–like the stagflation/recession story that will not die.
Unless you are a gambler, you should be square going into payrolls.
This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.
To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!
This morning FX briefing is an information service, not a trading system. All trade recommendations are included in the afternoon report.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.