Outlook: The big kahuna today is the nonfarm payrolls report, forecast higher to 444,000 from 400,000 on the unusually high ADP forecast earlier this week (Bloomberg). Trading Economics has 425,00. No matter what, it will likely be about double the 210,000 in November. Again, the numbers are sure to be inaccurate and misleading, if only because they cannot be projected into Q1 when nobody knows how much labor market disruption will arise from Omicron.

The Fed is thought to watch the participation rate, which remains far below pre-pandemic levels. As for the unemployment rate falling to 4% or below, bah. As noted many times before, the rate is pure fiction when 15% or more of workers are in the gray or black economy and not registered as working or not by anyone, anywhere. The payrolls chart shows jobs have not fully recovered from 2020. In other words, a good number above expectations might be seen as a positive for the Fed’s plans, but in the grand scheme of things, the trajectory for the year is not rising.

The latest Fed comment comes from St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard, who said late yesterday that inflation will likely end this year at over 3% and that justifies the three hikes now expected. Goldman forecasts the 10-year yield at 2% by year-end, which matches the Bloomberg survey results, but let’s never forget that prices never move in a straight line–in anything. In addition, yield moves will likely to be confusing because they will not keep up with Fed funds, something Goldman explains as on a par with Greenspan’s conundrum in the early 2000’s–a glut of foreign savings driving the market.

While the payrolls report today may have its usual strong effect, remember that spikes tend to be short-lived and FX prices return quickly to the previous trend, if they have one. A nice high number today can easily be offset in coming weeks by labor shortages due to workers catching Covid or fearing they will–as in Australia.

This is going to drive inflation higher, as will oil prices now that Europe, Canada and a broad top half of the US are getting severe cold weather. It’s not good enough to say core inflation will be stable when CPI or PCE are matching recent highs or higher. We do expect inflation to moderate in Q1, but not in January. That could feed semi-panic over inflation and the Fed in the next week or two or three. At some point panic bursts because the stress of anxiety is too extreme, and normally when that happens, the dollar takes a bath. So we can keep our scenario of dollar-follows-yield, but it’s not written in stone and vulnerable to a different interpretation getting a grip–like the stagflation/recession story that will not die.

Unless you are a gambler, you should be square going into payrolls.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!