Investor sentiment improves as price action in bank stocks point at waning stress.

Treasuries give back gains on the back of weaker risk aversion and stocks come under the pressure of rising yields, which means – if banking stress wanes, the US will go back to fighting inflation.

In individual stocks, investor mood in Asia was not bad this Wednesday. Alibaba – which jumped more than 14% in New York yesterday, boosted sentiment in Hong Kong, while AMC rallied on news of a possible acquisition from Amazon.

In the FX, it could be time for the US dollar to halt selloff and consider a potential rebound, if the US yields recover a part of losses related to bank stress.

The latter could slow the EURUSD’s positive momentum, but the euro is still expected to benefit from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) strong determination to abate inflation despite the bank worries. From tomorrow, watch the March Eurozone inflation data!

Speaking of inflation, Australia revealed a softer-than-expected CPI for February, while shop and grocery prices continued their journey up in the UK.