Investor sentiment improves as price action in bank stocks point at waning stress.
Treasuries give back gains on the back of weaker risk aversion and stocks come under the pressure of rising yields, which means – if banking stress wanes, the US will go back to fighting inflation.
In individual stocks, investor mood in Asia was not bad this Wednesday. Alibaba – which jumped more than 14% in New York yesterday, boosted sentiment in Hong Kong, while AMC rallied on news of a possible acquisition from Amazon.
In the FX, it could be time for the US dollar to halt selloff and consider a potential rebound, if the US yields recover a part of losses related to bank stress.
The latter could slow the EURUSD’s positive momentum, but the euro is still expected to benefit from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) strong determination to abate inflation despite the bank worries. From tomorrow, watch the March Eurozone inflation data!
Speaking of inflation, Australia revealed a softer-than-expected CPI for February, while shop and grocery prices continued their journey up in the UK.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Can we go back to talking about inflation now?
