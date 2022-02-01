The S&P500 finished January with a strong two-day rally, but the index is still more than 5% lower than where it kicked off the year, having recorded its worst month since March 2020. Nasdaq closed yesterday’s session up by more than 3% for the second day in a row.
Nasdaq is already up by almost 9% from the January dip. Yet, 3-4% gains are often sign of high volatility and stress, and they could easily melt down in no time. What we need to see now is smaller but more sustainable gains to call the end of the January selloff.
Good news is that the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials start sending softer messages and the hawkish pricing is mostly done, which could lead to some more recovery in US stocks, especially of the upcoming earnings are strong, and in Bitcoin.
Exxon, Google, General Motors, AMD and EA are among the most closely monitored companies due to announce their Q4 earnings.
