The rise in US Treasuries on thoughts the Fed may need to be more restrictive on rates has been nudging the USDJPY pair higher over August. Look at the relationship between US 10-year yields and the USDJPY overlay on the chart and you can see that close correlation. Furthermore, the seasonals have been very strong for the USDJPY over the last 10 years.
Between August 28 and October 31, the pair has risen 80% of the time, for an average of 2.67%. The largest move was last year with a move of 8.07%. The question now is, will that seasonal pattern repeat again this year? Furthermore, the higher the USDJPY goes the more chance we have of intervention from Japan’s Ministry of Finance. The intervention could suddenly see the USDJPY fall sharply, so that is a key risk to be aware of.
Major Trade Risks: The main risks here are a more dovish outlook from the Fed on the Jackson Hole Symposium or intervention from Japan’s Ministry of Finance.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0900 amid US Dollar decline
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0900, gathering upside traction in the European session. The pair takes advantage of an improving mood and sluggish US Treasury yields alongside a broadly weaker US Dollar. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2800, snapping a four-week downtrend early Tuesday. A broad-based US Dollar softness, a pause in the US Treasury yields rally and a cautiously optimistic market mood helps the pair recover further ground.
Gold rebound to lose momentum below $1,920
Gold Price portrays bearish consolidation at the lowest level in five months while defending the week-start rebound amid mixed sentiment. US Dollar’s downbeat performance allows the XAU/USD to pare previous losses at the multi-day bottom.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.