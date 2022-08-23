US indices fell rather dramatically in the last two sessions. There were a couple of factors contributing, but the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week is seen as a risk catalyst. But in early trading today, better than expected PMI in Europe helped bring back some risk appetite.
With generalized concerns over the health of the US economy, Durable Goods could prove to be an important point for risk sentiment. Investors and CEOs can talk about where they see the economy going, but it's where they put their money that really counts.
What's a stake
Durable goods are seen as a barometer of expectations of the economy, because they represent large investments that firms expect to recover over a period of several years. They are also typically more discretionary since a company doesn't have to open a new factory as much as it has to buy supplies. Increasing durable goods, therefore, is generally seen as a sign that businesses feel they have enough funds in the short term and expect growth in the medium to long term.
This is particularly relevant in periods of higher interest rates, since a lot of durable goods are bought on credit. With rising interest rates, businesses need a higher rate of return to justify taking out loans to buy more equipment. Consumer sentiment can be a little more fickle, as people respond to headlines. Businesses typically take a more measured and studious approach before spending large amounts of money.
What matters in the data
Some distortion can enter durable goods orders on two fronts, but the most relevant right now is defense. Increased defense spending because of heightened geopolitical tensions can inflate the durable goods orders number. Defense spending is discretionary on the government, so the ex-defense figure typically is what the market focuses on.
Though lately there is more interest in the transportation numbers, because automobile production has been curtailed. But industrial transportation has been increasing. Paccar, for example, reported new truck deliveries up 17% over last year. If the economy is going to recover, and supply chain issues resolved, then more trucks are going to be needed, along with more railcars. On the other hand, economic underperformance could weigh on the sale of aircraft.
What to look out for
Headline July Durable Goods Orders are forecast to slow to 0.6% growth compared to 1.9% prior. This comes in conditions when monthly inflation was reported as flat. Durable goods excluding transportation are expected to have grown 0.2% compared to 0.3% in June. Durable goods excluding defense are expected to come in at 0.3% compared to 0.4% prior.
From the projections, we can see that the largest variable is transportation, with investors expecting firms to have cut back on their spending. This is understandable after major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Home Depot reported having large inventories.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 but failed to gather momentum. The Composite PMIs for the eurozone and Germany came in slightly better than expected but did little to nothing to help the shared currency find demand. Investors await US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1750 following recovery attempt
Following a short-lasting rebound toward 1.1800, GBP/USD has turned south and retreated to the 1.1750 area. Despite the upbeat Services PMI data from the UK, the British pound struggled to gather strength due to the disappointing CBI industrial trends survey.
Gold trades in narrow channel below $1,740
After having closed the sixth straight day in negative territory on Monday, gold has gone into a consolidation phase below $1,740 on Tuesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moving sideways near 3%, XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!