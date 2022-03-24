Global reset now occurring. Can the latest strong stock rally continue? We look at the Oil rally and what it means for inflation. Can the Fed regain the upper hand? Join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist and Peter Pan, Market Analyst as they discuss what is happening in global financial markets today.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers past 1.1000 amid fresh hopes
The market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic on headlines indicating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was progress in the ceasefire negotiations with Moscow. Tepid US data adds pressure on the greenback.
GBP/USD battling around 1.3200 despite a better mood
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200. Rising hopes for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine not enough to boost pound.
XAUUSD extends recovery, more gains in the docket
Gold rallied after Wall Street’s opening to a fresh weekly high of $1,965.74, following headlines indicating that the US alongside the G7 announced that gold transactions involving Russia's central bank is subject to existing sanctions, according to a US Senior Administration Official.
Cryptos on the front foot as rebound turns into new uptrend
BTC, ETH and other cryptocurrencies are enjoying a calm week with tailwinds finally able to thrive without constant interruption from headlines about Ukraine or Russia.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.