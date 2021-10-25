In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert shows a long-term look at EURGBP for a way to play the ECB. Coach talks about WTI and his money management style are about getting paid and de-risking. What is de-risking?
De-risking helps in keeping the accumulated wealth secure and protected from the volatility experienced in equity assets. Over the short term, especially when the goal is near, equity markets may witness a fall, making a big dent in the accumulated corpus. In order to avoid such a situation, leaving fewer funds exposed to equity will help in keeping the corpus protected.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Solana bulls buy in anticipation of SOL price surpassing $270
Solana (SOL) price has been on a tear after posting its sixth consecutive daily bullish candle. With the pop back above the monthly R1, expect new all-time highs to be reached soon as favorable tailwinds are nowhere near to fade anytime soon.
Lucid Group Inc drops lower as Tesla hits a new all-time high
NASDAQ:LCID fell by 1.43% during Friday’s trading session. Lucid is trying to keep pace with Tesla as its stock hits a new all-time high. There are still holes in Lucid’s long-term story.