Precious prices rallied on Friday to post their best week since mid-November after the Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus.
On Wednesday, the U.S central bank announced plans to wrap up its stimulus program much faster than originally anticipated and also updated its economic projections to show three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
Markets rapidly shifted into safe-haven mode as traders become sceptical about whether the Fed will be able to pull off three rate hikes next year.
Elsewhere, Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday. The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in its first increase in more than three years, stating that the risks of inflation hitting 6% required pre-emptive action.
Looking ahead, Inflation will continue to dominate the headlines and drive the markets again this week as traders await the release of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which is known as the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation.
Also on the radar this week will be the closely watched U.S GDP data as well as Consumer Confidence and Sentiment data, which always has the potential to move the markets.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.