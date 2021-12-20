Precious prices rallied on Friday to post their best week since mid-November after the Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus.

On Wednesday, the U.S central bank announced plans to wrap up its stimulus program much faster than originally anticipated and also updated its economic projections to show three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.

Markets rapidly shifted into safe-haven mode as traders become sceptical about whether the Fed will be able to pull off three rate hikes next year.

Elsewhere, Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday. The Bank of England raised interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in its first increase in more than three years, stating that the risks of inflation hitting 6% required pre-emptive action.

Looking ahead, Inflation will continue to dominate the headlines and drive the markets again this week as traders await the release of Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, which is known as the Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation.

Also on the radar this week will be the closely watched U.S GDP data as well as Consumer Confidence and Sentiment data, which always has the potential to move the markets.

