Since the bottom was formed at 1750, we have been discussing the strong resistance of 1825-1835 with an absolute number of 1830. We stated clearly two weeks ago that gold was likely to fall when the transition week was developed. However, the previous week’s report indicated that a break of the 1787 support zone would result in a big sell off. When prices breached 1787, gold was trading at 1760 in a matter of hours. We sent multiple WhatsApp messages just before the Friday close, warning that prices might try to fight 1760 before the close, because the gold market may not be ready to close the weekly candle below 1760. And the end of the week on Friday was 1763. When markets opened on Monday, it dropped from 1760 to 1680 in a matter of minutes, reaching the 2021 inflection point for the second time.
The inflection point of 1680 was measured in March 2021 and indicates strong support for the year. The new price pattern development always identifies the next direction of gold prices. In today’s report, we will discuss how gold and silver may react to this support and what the chances are of holding these mega support zones.
inflection point
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session.
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%
Dogecoin price explodes for a 28.14% gain on August 7, branding it as the largest daily gain since the 100.03% rise on April 16. DOGE logs the third consecutive positive week for just the third time in 2021. Mild spike higher in social dominance fails to gain traction.
What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?
We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.