Another day and another highly anticipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.

Gold prices are currently holding steady in wait-and-see mode as traders turn their attention to the FOMC Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes for clues on the precious metals next big move.

Taking front and centre stage on Wednesday will undoubtedly be the Minutes from the Fed’s June 13-14 FOMC Meeting – especially amid concerns that inflation is proving far “stickier” than many policymakers expected.

Bringing inflation in line with the Fed’s 2% target is going to be a long and challenging process, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned during his appearance at the European Central Bank’s Annual Forum last week. “I don’t see us getting back to 2% this year or next year,” Powell said – signalling that it may take another two years from now to get inflation back down to the target range.

With another series of interest rate hikes anticipated by the Federal Reserve in July, September and potentially all the way through until December – many economists predict the policy rate to peak at 6.25% this year. That’s up from 6% foreseen three months ago.

Powell admitted last week that he was “surprised” that inflation has become so stubbornly persistent and entrenched. “The bottom line is that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough,” he went onto say.

That's a hawkish statement, which translates into the Fed saying “they haven’t finished breaking things yet”.

As the Fed grows increasingly more aggressive in their battle against inflation, there's a clear and obvious problem. Current economic and financial market conditions cannot handle anymore rate hikes.

The further we go into restrictive territory, the more likely it becomes that we begin to see black swan events – just like we have seen recently with the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in history, which have all occurred in past three months.

Those hikes have also pushed mortgage rates up by more than double. Credit card debt has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time ever. Bankruptcy filings are at their highest level since 2008. While many overly inflated assets such as real-estate and equities are beginning to display all the obvious tell-tale signs that the bubble is about to burst.

During the first half of this year, the Fed’s reckless “hike, hike, hike” strategy bolstered demand for safe-haven metals and sent Google searches for the phrase “How To Trade Gold” to the highest level on record ever.

Last week, that trend re-emerged, with Google searches for the exact phrase surging to their highest level in more than a year.

Whichever way you look at it, one thing is clear. Something big is brewing on the horizon! If history has taught us anything, then the time to take action is not at the time of the risk event, but before the risk is realized. Now is the optimal time to prepare your portfolio and get ready to capitalize on the markets next big move.

