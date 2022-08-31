The end of cheap money. Soaring energy prices and crippling inflation. A recession on the horizon. For the global economy, that toxic mix is fuelling concern that a sharp correction is on its way.

That was the blunt message delivered by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, during his hotly-anticipated speech at the Federal Reserve’s Annual Jackson Hole Economic Summit last week.

Jerome Powell made it clear that the battle against inflation is not over, and that “restoring price stability will take some time and requires using the Fed’s monetary tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance”.

With inflation showing no signs of slowing down and likely to remain entrenched for the foreseeable future – the only plausible options left now for the Fed is to break one of two things.

Either they need to break the labor market or they need to break the economy with a recession.

There is no denying that the scorching hot job market presents a huge problem for the Fed in its efforts to cool the economy. Despite rising interest rates and higher prices, the labour market has continued to maintain its strength even as other parts of the economy begin to slow.

During his market-moving speech, Jerome Powell emphasized how important it is for the Fed to get inflation under control – signalling that “it may require a recession to cancel out inflation”. That thinking hinges on an economic model, which has been used by the Federal Reserve since the 1950s – called the Phillips curve.

Based on the Phillips curve – when unemployment rises, people have less income and spend less. Demand falls faster than supply and inflation comes down. The higher the inflation, the more severe a recession the model predicts is needed.

Fed officials hiked interest rates by a whopping 75 basis points at each of their last two meetings and Powell has said that another “super-sized” increase of this magnitude if not bigger, could be on the table for when they next meet in September.

Ultimately, the decision will be determined by upcoming economic data, including the closely-watched U.S Jobs Report scheduled for release on Friday and Consumer Price Inflation figures, out in two weeks – which always have the potential to move the markets significantly.

Right now, Gold remains a traders' market packed with endless opportunities to capitalize on the short-term macro-driven volatility – And that's the most profitable strategy right now.

