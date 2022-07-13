The summer months have always been considered to be one of the most lucrative periods of the year for precious metal traders – and so far that trend, is certainly living up to expectations!

With the Employment Report now in the rear-view mirror, U.S Consumer Price Inflation data is anticipated to be the next big market-moving event that traders will not want to miss.

Over the last 12 months, inflation has spread to every corner of the economy with primary Cost of Living Expenses from Food, Fuel, Rent, Clothing and Energy prices – rising at double-digit annual rates for the first time in over 40 years.

Last month, the Federal Reserve dropped a bombshell on the markets by raising interest rates by 75 basis points – the biggest increase since 1994 with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalling yet more jumbo-sized rate hikes ahead.

That event, triggered one of the largest market sell-offs since the pandemic started – presenting savvy traders with a series of incredible opportunities to profit from the correction as well as the subsequent short-term macro-driven rallies that we’re now seeing play out almost on a daily basis!

The good news for traders is that this trend is here to stay and set to continue throughout the third quarter of 2022 with an action-​packed calendar of economic events yet to come.

With the Federal Reserve taking a data-dependent approach on rate hikes, traders are now carefully watching every economic release for clues on the markets next big move.

Just how aggressively the Fed will raise rates again this month will ultimately be determined by the central bank’s favourite measure of inflation – Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, due for release on Wednesday.

The reading is expected to top forecasts again for another straight month in a row, which ultimately opens the door for fresh volatility ahead as expectations firm that the Fed will proceed with yet another 75 basis point hike at the upcoming July meeting in just over two weeks.

Looking at the bigger picture, there is no denying that Gold has been on a roller-coaster run this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred an explosive rally in the precious metal – sending prices surging above $2,000 an ounce in March.

Historically, since World War, the average bull market ‘correction’ from recent highs lasts only four months. Based on that exact cycle, we should enviably see the lows put in this month, before Gold prices boom higher again.

Right now, Gold remains a traders' market packed with endless opportunities to capitalize on the short-term macro-driven volatility.

